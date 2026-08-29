Bihar Drops 'Fail' From Class 10 & 12 Marksheets; Replaces It With 'Eligible for Skill Training'
BSEB: Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that BSEB will replace "Fail" with "Kaushal ke liye patra" ("Eligible for Skill Training") on Class 10/12 marksheets. The policy maintains pass criteria while reducing stress, guiding students toward vocational courses, and providing month-long supplementary prep classes.
BSEB: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to replace the discouraging term "Fail" with the positive title "Kaushal ke liye patra" ("Eligible for Skill Training") on the marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12 students. This was announced officially by the Minister of State Education, Mithilesh Tiwari, on 27th August 2026. This educational policy initiative seeks to protect the psychological well-being of the student as well as to reduce their academic stress along with the social stigma of their board examination results.
Taking into account the fact that lower academic performance does not determine the overall capabilities of the students, the government of Bihar intends to guide the students towards vocation and career-oriented courses. In order to help these candidates prepare for the supplementary examination, the Education Department is going to conduct one-month special preparation classes before their supplementary examination. Despite the fact that the criteria for passing, pass marks in particular subjects, and divisions have remained unchanged, this educational policy is marked by empathy towards the students.
Key Details & Policy Highlights
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Reason: The Education Department stated that the low mark does not imply the student’s overall ability and future prospects. This measure will be effective in motivating the students to take up different career options.
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Support Services: For those who sit for supplementary exams, the government will arrange special classes for a month prior to re-sitting for the exams.
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Criteria for Passing: The fundamental criteria and dividing criteria have not been changed but have been revised in terms of the wording used on board certificates.
Classes to be Arranged for One Month for Supplementary Exams
According to the minister, the initiative has already received the green signal from Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and this will also ensure that month-long special classes are organized for the students who will be taking the matriculation supplementary exam to improve their performance.
BBOSE is an autonomous organization formed by the education department of Bihar in the year 2011 for giving all the students an equal chance to perform well. CM is also set to launch the Teacher Support Portal on the occasion of Teachers’ Day falling on 5th September. The government of Bihar has also launched the “Vidya Saathi” mobile application for students of Classes 9 to 12. The portal will give the facility of getting connected to the teacher round the clock, with about 75,000 teachers to offer personalized learning assistance. According to the education minister, the choose transfer of teachers will also be done in September.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.