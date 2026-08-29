Bihar Drops 'Fail' From Class 10 & 12 Marksheets; Replaces It With 'Eligible for Skill Training'

BSEB: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to replace the discouraging term "Fail" with the positive title "Kaushal ke liye patra" ("Eligible for Skill Training") on the marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12 students. This was announced officially by the Minister of State Education, Mithilesh Tiwari, on 27th August 2026. This educational policy initiative seeks to protect the psychological well-being of the student as well as to reduce their academic stress along with the social stigma of their board examination results.

Taking into account the fact that lower academic performance does not determine the overall capabilities of the students, the government of Bihar intends to guide the students towards vocation and career-oriented courses. In order to help these candidates prepare for the supplementary examination, the Education Department is going to conduct one-month special preparation classes before their supplementary examination. Despite the fact that the criteria for passing, pass marks in particular subjects, and divisions have remained unchanged, this educational policy is marked by empathy towards the students.