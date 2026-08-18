BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result OUT; Check Seat Allotment Link, and Next Steps
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result has been released on August 19. Check the seat allotment link, how to download the result, fee payment deadline and next steps here.
The BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result has been released today, August 19, 2026 by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani. Candidates who participated in the 2026 admission process and submitted their programme preferences will be able to check their seat allotment and admission status once the result link is activated.
The Iteration 7 is conducted only if the seats are vacant after the previous round. Candidates who are waiting for admission or an upgrade can check the result through the BITS official website by logging in using their respective login credentials. The allotment will be based on factors including candidate’s BITSAT 2026 score, merit position, programme preference and availability of seats.
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam
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BITSAT 2026
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Conducting institute
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BITS Pilani
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Result
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Iteration 7
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Result date
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August 19, 2026
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Courses
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B.E., M.Sc., B.Pharm
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Basis of allotment
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BITSAT score, merit, preferences and seat availability
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Mode
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Online
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Fee payment deadline for Iteration 7
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August 21, 2026
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Official website
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bitsadmission.com
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result Link
Candidates will be able to access the BITSAT Iteration 7 result 2026 through the BITS admission website as the result has been announced. BITS Pilani has been using a dedicated portal for checking iteration results during the 2026 admission process.
How to Check BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result?
- Visit the official website: bitsadmission.com
- Open the link for BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result
- Enter the required login credentials
- Submit the details
- The BITSAT Iteration 7 allotment status will appear on the screen
- Check the allotted campus and programme
- Download the admission offer or allotment details for future reference
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result: Direct LINK
BITSAT 2026 Courses Covered Under Iteration
The BITSAT admission process covers First Degree programmes, including:
- Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)
- Master of Science (M.Sc.)
- Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm.)
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.