BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result OUT; Check Seat Allotment Link, and Next Steps

The BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result has been released today, August 19, 2026 by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani. Candidates who participated in the 2026 admission process and submitted their programme preferences will be able to check their seat allotment and admission status once the result link is activated.

The Iteration 7 is conducted only if the seats are vacant after the previous round. Candidates who are waiting for admission or an upgrade can check the result through the BITS official website by logging in using their respective login credentials. The allotment will be based on factors including candidate’s BITSAT 2026 score, merit position, programme preference and availability of seats.

BITSAT 2026 Iteration 7 Result: Key Highlights