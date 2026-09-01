CEE Extends Kerala PG Dental MDS Registration 2026 Deadline Till September 3, Register at cee.kerala.gov.in, Link Here
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has extended the deadline for the first phase of registrations to PG Dental MDS programmes till 11 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Candidates will be able to apply for the First Phase Option Registration for PG Dental (MDS) Courses through the website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala PG Dental MDS Admissions 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala released the notification related to the extension of the first phase of registrations to PG Dental MDS programmes on August 31, 2026. According to the notification, candidates will be able to apply for the First Phase Option Registration for PG Dental (MDS) Courses through the website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The deadline has been extended till 11 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2026.
First Phase of Option Registration - Date Extended Notification
How to Register Options for Kerala PG Dental MDS Phase 1 Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register options for Kerala PG Dental MDS Phase 1 Admission 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on ‘PG Dental 2026 - Candidate Portal’
- Enter your Application Number and Password, and access code to submit
- In dashboard, click on the link to register options
- Click on the course and college preferences
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - PG Dental 2026 - Candidate Portal
List of Colleges for Kerala PG Dental MDS Phase 1 Allotment 2026
Candidates can check the following table to know the list of colleges included in the phase 1 of Kerala PG Dental MDS allotments:
|Sl No.
|Code
|College Name
|Tuition Fee
|Government Dental Colleges
|1
|KKD
|Govt. Dental College, Kozhikode
|52100
|2
|KTD
|Govt. Dental College, Kottayam
|52100
|3
|TVD
|Govt. Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram
|52100
|Self Financing Dental Colleges
|General
|NRI
|4
|ADC
|Annoor Dental College, Ernakulam.
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|5
|AID
|Sree Anjaneya Institute of Dental Sciences, Kozhikkode
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|6
|EID
|Educare Dental College, Malappuram
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|7
|KMD
|KMCT Dental College, Kozhikode.
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|8
|MBD
|Mar Baselios Dental College, Ernakulam.
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|9
|MED
|MES Dental College, Malappuram.
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|10
|MLD
|Malabar Dental College, Malappuram.
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|11
|PMD
|Pushpagiri College of Dental Science, Thiruvalla
|9,43,908
|16,65,720
|12
|PMS
|PMS College of Dental Science & Research Centre, Thiruvananthapuram
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|13
|PSD
|PSM College of Dental Science& Research, Trichur.
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|14
|RDC
|Royal Dental College, Palakkad.
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|15
|SGD
|St. Gregorios Dental College, Ernakulam.
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|16
|SVD
|Sri Sankara Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram.
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|17
|NID
|Noorul Islam College of Dental Sciences, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|18
|IGD
|Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Ernakulam
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|19
|AAD
|Al-Azhar Dental College, Thodupuzha
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
|20
|AZD
|Azeezia College of Dental Sciences & Research, Kollam
|8,92,500
|15,75,000
In case of any help or assistance, candidates can reach out to the board officials on the helpline numbers at 0471-2332120 and 2338487.
First Phase of Option Registration - Date Extended Press Release
Also Read: IGNOU Admission 2026: July Session Application Last Date Extended to September 15 for Online Programmes
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.