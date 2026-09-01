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CEE Extends Kerala PG Dental MDS Registration 2026 Deadline Till September 3, Register at cee.kerala.gov.in, Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 15:42 IST

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has extended the deadline for the first phase of registrations to PG Dental MDS programmes till 11 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Candidates will be able to apply for the First Phase Option Registration for PG Dental (MDS) Courses through the website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Extends Kerala PG Dental MDS Registration 2026 Deadline Till September 3, Register at cee.kerala.gov.in, Link Here
CEE Extends Kerala PG Dental MDS Registration 2026 Deadline Till September 3, Register at cee.kerala.gov.in, Link Here
Register for Result Updates

Kerala PG Dental MDS Admissions 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala released the notification related to the extension of the first phase of registrations to PG Dental MDS programmes on August 31, 2026. According to the notification, candidates will be able to apply for the First Phase Option Registration for PG Dental (MDS) Courses through the website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The deadline has been extended till 11 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2026. 

First Phase of Option Registration - Date Extended Notification

How to Register Options for Kerala PG Dental MDS Phase 1 Admission 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register options for Kerala PG Dental MDS Phase 1 Admission 2026 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘PG Dental 2026 - Candidate Portal’
  3. Enter your Application Number and Password, and access code to submit 
  4. In dashboard, click on the link to register options 
  5. Click on the course and college preferences
  6. Carefully review and submit the form 
  7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - PG Dental 2026 - Candidate Portal

List of Colleges for Kerala PG Dental MDS Phase 1 Allotment 2026

Candidates can check the following table to know the list of colleges included in the phase 1 of Kerala PG Dental MDS allotments:

Sl No. Code College Name Tuition Fee  
Government Dental Colleges
1 KKD Govt. Dental College, Kozhikode 52100  
2 KTD Govt. Dental College, Kottayam 52100  
3 TVD Govt. Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram 52100  
Self Financing Dental Colleges General NRI
4 ADC Annoor Dental College, Ernakulam. 8,92,500 15,75,000
5 AID Sree Anjaneya Institute of Dental Sciences, Kozhikkode 8,92,500 15,75,000
6 EID Educare Dental College, Malappuram 8,92,500 15,75,000
7 KMD KMCT Dental College, Kozhikode. 8,92,500 15,75,000
8 MBD Mar Baselios Dental College, Ernakulam. 8,92,500 15,75,000
9 MED MES Dental College, Malappuram. 8,92,500 15,75,000
10 MLD Malabar Dental College, Malappuram. 8,92,500 15,75,000
11 PMD Pushpagiri College of Dental Science, Thiruvalla 9,43,908 16,65,720
12 PMS PMS College of Dental Science & Research Centre, Thiruvananthapuram 8,92,500 15,75,000
13 PSD PSM College of Dental Science& Research, Trichur. 8,92,500 15,75,000
14 RDC Royal Dental College, Palakkad. 8,92,500 15,75,000
15 SGD St. Gregorios Dental College, Ernakulam. 8,92,500 15,75,000
16 SVD Sri Sankara Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram. 8,92,500 15,75,000
17 NID Noorul Islam College of Dental Sciences, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram 8,92,500 15,75,000
18 IGD Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Ernakulam 8,92,500 15,75,000
19 AAD Al-Azhar Dental College, Thodupuzha 8,92,500 15,75,000
20 AZD Azeezia College of Dental Sciences & Research, Kollam 8,92,500 15,75,000

In case of any help or assistance, candidates can reach out to the board officials on the helpline numbers at 0471-2332120 and 2338487.

First Phase of Option Registration - Date Extended Press Release

Also Read: IGNOU Admission 2026: July Session Application Last Date Extended to September 15 for Online Programmes

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 15:41 IST

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