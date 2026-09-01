CEE Extends Kerala PG Dental MDS Registration 2026 Deadline Till September 3, Register at cee.kerala.gov.in, Link Here

Kerala PG Dental MDS Admissions 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala released the notification related to the extension of the first phase of registrations to PG Dental MDS programmes on August 31, 2026. According to the notification, candidates will be able to apply for the First Phase Option Registration for PG Dental (MDS) Courses through the website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The deadline has been extended till 11 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

First Phase of Option Registration - Date Extended Notification

How to Register Options for Kerala PG Dental MDS Phase 1 Admission 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register options for Kerala PG Dental MDS Phase 1 Admission 2026 online: