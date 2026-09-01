IGNOU Admission 2026: July Session Application Last Date Extended to September 15 for Online Programmes
IGNOU has extended the July 2026 admission last date to September 15 for notified Online programmes. Check eligibility, excluded programmes, application process and direct links.
IGNOU Admission 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit applications for the July 2026 admission cycle till September 15, 2026. The extension applies to the notified programmes offered through both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes, except Certificate Programmes.
The university announced the revised deadline on September 1, giving prospective students additional time to complete their applications for the July 2026 session. Earlier, IGNOU had extended the admission deadline to August 16, 2026.
IGNOU Admission 2026: Important Dates
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Particular
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Details
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Admission Cycle
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July 2026
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Admission Modes
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ODL and Online
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Revised Last Date
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September 15, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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University
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Indira Gandhi National Open University
JULY 2026 Admission Cycle:— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 1, 2026
Last Date for Submission of Applications (Except for Certificate Programmes): 15 September 2026https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF (ODL)https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua (Online mode) pic.twitter.com/q9YyA4SLQY
IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Which Programmes Are Covered?
The deadline extension covers notified programmes offered through IGNOU's ODL and Online modes. IGNOU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and postgraduate diploma programmes across several disciplines.
However, Certificate Programmes are excluded from the September 15 extension. Candidates should therefore check the admission status and eligibility of their specific programme before applying.
IGNOU Admission 2026: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website
- Select the relevant admission mode: Online
- Click on New Registration
- Create an account using a valid email ID and mobile number
- Select the desired programme and study/regional centre, wherever applicable
- Enter personal, educational and other required details
- Upload the necessary documents
- Pay the applicable programme fee online
- Submit the application form
- Download and save the acknowledgement for future reference
IGNOU Online Admission Website: Direct LINK
IGNOU Admission 2026: Students Get More Time to Apply
The latest extension provides students with an additional opportunity to enrol in IGNOU's July 2026 session. Candidates who were unable to complete the admission process within the earlier deadline can now submit their applications by September 15, 2026, provided their chosen programme is covered under the extension.
Students should not wait until the final day to submit their forms, as they may need additional time to upload documents, complete payment or resolve any application-related issues.
Also Check:
IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: Submit Entrance Test Exam Centre Till September 6 at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU ODL Admission 2026: Deadline Extended Till September 15
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.