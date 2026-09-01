IGNOU Admission 2026: July Session Application Last Date Extended to September 15 for Online Programmes

IGNOU has extended the July 2026 admission last date to September 15 for notified Online programmes. Check eligibility, excluded programmes, application process and direct links.

IGNOU Admission 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit applications for the July 2026 admission cycle till September 15, 2026. The extension applies to the notified programmes offered through both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modes, except Certificate Programmes. The university announced the revised deadline on September 1, giving prospective students additional time to complete their applications for the July 2026 session. Earlier, IGNOU had extended the admission deadline to August 16, 2026. IGNOU Admission 2026: Important Dates Particular Details Admission Cycle July 2026 Admission Modes ODL and Online Revised Last Date September 15, 2026 Application Mode Online University Indira Gandhi National Open University

JULY 2026 Admission Cycle:

Last Date for Submission of Applications (Except for Certificate Programmes): 15 September 2026https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF (ODL)https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua (Online mode) pic.twitter.com/q9YyA4SLQY — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 1, 2026 IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Which Programmes Are Covered? The deadline extension covers notified programmes offered through IGNOU's ODL and Online modes. IGNOU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and postgraduate diploma programmes across several disciplines. However, Certificate Programmes are excluded from the September 15 extension. Candidates should therefore check the admission status and eligibility of their specific programme before applying. IGNOU Admission 2026: How to Apply Online? Visit the official website Select the relevant admission mode: Online Click on New Registration Create an account using a valid email ID and mobile number Select the desired programme and study/regional centre, wherever applicable Enter personal, educational and other required details Upload the necessary documents Pay the applicable programme fee online Submit the application form Download and save the acknowledgement for future reference