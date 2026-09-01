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IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: Submit Entrance Test Exam Centre Till September 6 at ignou.ac.in - Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Sep 1, 2026, 13:51 IST

The last date to submit the selection of examination centers for the PhD entrance tests for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is September 6, 2026 on the application portal at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: Submit Entrance Test Exam Centre Till September 6 at ignou.ac.in - Direct Link Here
IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: Submit Entrance Test Exam Centre Till September 6 at ignou.ac.in - Direct Link Here
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IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has notified the last date to submit the selection of examination centers for the PhD. applicants are September 6, 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the Ph.D. Entrance Test for the July 2026 session must submit their preferred examination centre through their application portal at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in using their login credentials within the prescribed deadline.

Applicants are advised to complete the process within the stipulated timeline. Failure to select the examination centre by the due date, IGNOU shall allot an examination centre to the applicant. The notice states that no representation/request for change of examination centre on this account shall be entertained thereafter.

Official Notice: Notification for Ph.D Entrance July - 2026

RELATED | IGNOU ODL Admission 2026: Deadline Extended Till September 16, Apply at ignou.ac.in - Direct Link Here

How to submit the Selection of Exam Centre for IGNOU PhD. Entrance Exam July 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to submit the Selection of Exam Centre for IGNOU PhD. Entrance Exam July 2026 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
  2. Under ‘Admission’ click on the ‘Apply for Ph.D. Programmes’
  3. Click on ‘Login’
  4. In the dashboard, click on the tab for exam centre selection 
  5. Enter the entrance test exam centre as per your preference 
  6. Carefully review your form and submit 
  7. Download the confirmation slip for future reference

DIRECT LINK - Link to Submit Selection of Exam Centre for IGNOU PhD. Entrance Exam July 2026

List of IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Test Exam Centres

Candidates can refer to the following list to know the entrance examination city centres for PhD. admissions for the July 2026 cycle:

Rc Code

Rc Name

Exam Centre City

1

Hyderbabad

Hyderbabad

2

Port Blair

Port Blair/Andaman

3

Itanagar

Itanagar

4

Guwahati

Guwahati

5

Patna

Patna

6

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

7

Delhi01

Delhi/Kalkaji

8

Panaji

Panaji

9

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

10

Karnal

Karnal

11

Shimla

Shimla

12

Jammu

Jammu

13

Bangalore

Bangalore

14

Cochin

Cochin

15

Bhopal

Bhopal

16

Pune

Pune

17

Imphal

Imphal

18

Shillong

Shillong

19

Aizawl

Aizawl

20

Kohima

Kohima

21

Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar

22

Khanna

Khanna

23

Jaipur

Jaipur

24

Gangtok

Gangtok

25

Chennai

Chennai

26

Agartala

Agartala

27

Lucknow

Lucknow

28

Kolkata

Kolkata

30

Srinagar

Srinagar

31

Dehradun

Dehradun

32

Ranchi

Ranchi

33

Vijayawada

Vijayawada

35

Raipur

Raipur

36

Nagpur

Nagpur

37

Jorhat

Jorhat

39

Noida

Noida

40

Trivandrum

Trivandrum

41

Jabalpur

Jabalpur

42

Rajkot

Rajkot

43

Madurai

Madurai

44

Koraput

Koraput

45

Siliguri

Siliguri

46

Darbhanga

Darbhanga

48

Varanasi

Varanasi

49

Mumbai

Mumbai

82

Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur

83

Vatakara

Vatakara

84

Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

85

Bijapur

Bijapur

86

Saharsa

Saharsa

87

Deoghar

Deoghar

88

Jodhpur

Jodhpur

89

Angul

Angul
In case of any query or clarification, applicants may contact the Research Unit at researchunit@ignou.ac.in.

Also Read: DU NCWEB Admission 2026: Fifth Cut-Off List Released at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check UG Programme PDFs Here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Sep 1, 2026, 13:48 IST

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