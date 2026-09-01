IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: Submit Entrance Test Exam Centre Till September 6 at ignou.ac.in - Direct Link Here

IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has notified the last date to submit the selection of examination centers for the PhD. applicants are September 6, 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the Ph.D. Entrance Test for the July 2026 session must submit their preferred examination centre through their application portal at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in using their login credentials within the prescribed deadline.

Applicants are advised to complete the process within the stipulated timeline. Failure to select the examination centre by the due date, IGNOU shall allot an examination centre to the applicant. The notice states that no representation/request for change of examination centre on this account shall be entertained thereafter.

Official Notice: Notification for Ph.D Entrance July - 2026