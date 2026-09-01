IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: Submit Entrance Test Exam Centre Till September 6 at ignou.ac.in - Direct Link Here
The last date to submit the selection of examination centers for the PhD entrance tests for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is September 6, 2026 on the application portal at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in.
IGNOU PhD. Admission July 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has notified the last date to submit the selection of examination centers for the PhD. applicants are September 6, 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the Ph.D. Entrance Test for the July 2026 session must submit their preferred examination centre through their application portal at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in using their login credentials within the prescribed deadline.
Applicants are advised to complete the process within the stipulated timeline. Failure to select the examination centre by the due date, IGNOU shall allot an examination centre to the applicant. The notice states that no representation/request for change of examination centre on this account shall be entertained thereafter.
Official Notice: Notification for Ph.D Entrance July - 2026
RELATED | IGNOU ODL Admission 2026: Deadline Extended Till September 16, Apply at ignou.ac.in - Direct Link Here
How to submit the Selection of Exam Centre for IGNOU PhD. Entrance Exam July 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to submit the Selection of Exam Centre for IGNOU PhD. Entrance Exam July 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
- Under ‘Admission’ click on the ‘Apply for Ph.D. Programmes’
- Click on ‘Login’
- In the dashboard, click on the tab for exam centre selection
- Enter the entrance test exam centre as per your preference
- Carefully review your form and submit
- Download the confirmation slip for future reference
DIRECT LINK - Link to Submit Selection of Exam Centre for IGNOU PhD. Entrance Exam July 2026
List of IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Test Exam Centres
Candidates can refer to the following list to know the entrance examination city centres for PhD. admissions for the July 2026 cycle:
|
Rc Code
|
Rc Name
|
Exam Centre City
|
1
|
Hyderbabad
|
Hyderbabad
|
2
|
Port Blair
|
Port Blair/Andaman
|
3
|
Itanagar
|
Itanagar
|
4
|
Guwahati
|
Guwahati
|
5
|
Patna
|
Patna
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
7
|
Delhi01
|
Delhi/Kalkaji
|
8
|
Panaji
|
Panaji
|
9
|
Ahmedabad
|
Ahmedabad
|
10
|
Karnal
|
Karnal
|
11
|
Shimla
|
Shimla
|
12
|
Jammu
|
Jammu
|
13
|
Bangalore
|
Bangalore
|
14
|
Cochin
|
Cochin
|
15
|
Bhopal
|
Bhopal
|
16
|
Pune
|
Pune
|
17
|
Imphal
|
Imphal
|
18
|
Shillong
|
Shillong
|
19
|
Aizawl
|
Aizawl
|
20
|
Kohima
|
Kohima
|
21
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Bhubaneswar
|
22
|
Khanna
|
Khanna
|
23
|
Jaipur
|
Jaipur
|
24
|
Gangtok
|
Gangtok
|
25
|
Chennai
|
Chennai
|
26
|
Agartala
|
Agartala
|
27
|
Lucknow
|
Lucknow
|
28
|
Kolkata
|
Kolkata
|
30
|
Srinagar
|
Srinagar
|
31
|
Dehradun
|
Dehradun
|
32
|
Ranchi
|
Ranchi
|
33
|
Vijayawada
|
Vijayawada
|
35
|
Raipur
|
Raipur
|
36
|
Nagpur
|
Nagpur
|
37
|
Jorhat
|
Jorhat
|
39
|
Noida
|
Noida
|
40
|
Trivandrum
|
Trivandrum
|
41
|
Jabalpur
|
Jabalpur
|
42
|
Rajkot
|
Rajkot
|
43
|
Madurai
|
Madurai
|
44
|
Koraput
|
Koraput
|
45
|
Siliguri
|
Siliguri
|
46
|
Darbhanga
|
Darbhanga
|
48
|
Varanasi
|
Varanasi
|
49
|
Mumbai
|
Mumbai
|
82
|
Bhagalpur
|
Bhagalpur
|
83
|
Vatakara
|
Vatakara
|
84
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Visakhapatnam
|
85
|
Bijapur
|
Bijapur
|
86
|
Saharsa
|
Saharsa
|
87
|
Deoghar
|
Deoghar
|
88
|
Jodhpur
|
Jodhpur
|
89
|
Angul
|
Angul
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.