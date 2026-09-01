IGNOU ODL Admission 2026: Deadline Extended Till September 15, Apply at ignou.ac.in - Direct Link Here
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to apply for ODL programmes till September 15, 2026 on the official website at ignou.ac.in. Candidates must note that the deadline for registration is for the programmes except the Certificate Programmes. The dedicated registration portal is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
IGNOU ODL Admission 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to apply for ODL programmes till September 15, 2026. Candidates interested in seeking admission to the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) will need to visit the official website at ignou.ac.in. Candidates must note that the deadline for registration is for the programmes except the Certificate Programmes.
The deadline has been extended for the third time, with the original last date to register being August 15, which was later extended till August 31, which now stands extended till September 15, 2026. The dedicated registration portal is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates are advised to keep their APAAR ID ready before starting the application process.
How to register for IGNOU ODL Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for IGNOU ODL Admission 2026:
- Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
- Under ‘Admission’ click on the ‘Apply for ODL Programme’
- Click on ‘CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION’
- Enter your details to create profile
- Log in using your credentials
- In the dashboard, fill the application form
- Provide your academic and personal details
- Upload the scanned copies of your documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review your form and submit
- Download the confirmation slip for future reference
DIRECT LINK - Apply for ODL Programme
JULY 2026 Admission Cycle:— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 1, 2026
Last Date for Submission of Applications (Except for Certificate Programmes): 15 September 2026https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF (ODL)https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua (Online mode) pic.twitter.com/q9YyA4SLQY
IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: Registration, Cancellation, and Refund of Fee
The option for cancellation of application is available in the applicant's login. Please do not send mail or submit a request at iGRAM for cancellation of application. Please note that cancellation is an irreversible process. Once cancelled, the application shall not be restored and refund, if applicable, shall be initiated as per the University Rules.
The procedure for cancellation:
- The Registration Fee is non-refundable.
- The fee paid shall be refunded prior to confirmation of admission.
- An amount equivalent to 15% of the programme fee, subject to a ceiling of Rs.2,000/-, will be deducted from the fee paid in case the request for cancellation is received after the confirmation of admission.
- In case a student has opted for a soft copy of the study material, the fee paid will be refunded after deducting the Registration fee only.
- If a request for cancellation is received from a student who has availed fee exemption and has paid only the Registration fee and Development fee, only the Development fee will be refunded.
- No Refund of fee will be admissible after 60 days of the closing date of the admissions.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.