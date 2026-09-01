IGNOU ODL Admission 2026: Deadline Extended Till September 15, Apply at ignou.ac.in - Direct Link Here

IGNOU ODL Admission 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to apply for ODL programmes till September 15, 2026. Candidates interested in seeking admission to the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) will need to visit the official website at ignou.ac.in. Candidates must note that the deadline for registration is for the programmes except the Certificate Programmes.

The deadline has been extended for the third time, with the original last date to register being August 15, which was later extended till August 31, which now stands extended till September 15, 2026. The dedicated registration portal is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates are advised to keep their APAAR ID ready before starting the application process.