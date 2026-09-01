DU NCWEB Admission 2026: Fifth Cut-Off List Released at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check UG Programme PDFs Here
The Delhi University (DU) released the fifth cut off list on Monday, August 31, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the PDFs for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses at ncweb.du.ac.in on admissions at du.ac.in. According to the notice, the online admission will commence today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026.
DU NCWEB Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi University (DU), released the fifth cut off list on Monday, August 31, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the PDFs for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses at ncweb.du.ac.in. Candidates will need to visit the official website of the University for latest updates and alerts on admissions at du.ac.in. According to the notice, the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) online admission will commence today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026.
Official Notice: Press Release - 5th Cut-Off List 2026-2027 for NCWEB
How to download NCWEB Admission 2026 Cut Off?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download NCWEB Admission 2026 Cut Off online:
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- Click on the link for SOL(DDCE) / NCWEB Admissions
- Under ‘5th Cut-Off List 2026-2027’, click on the desired links for the programmes listed:
- Check the cut off status and download for future reference
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 5th Cut-Off Direct Link
The direct links to the cut-off list PDFs have been attached on the admission portal of the University. Candidates can check the following table to know the cut-offs for the undergraduate programmes offered by the university:
|Programme
|5th Cut-Off Link
|B.Com
|B.Com
|B.A. (Programme)
|B. A. (Programme)
DI NCWEB Admission 2026 Trends
From the cut-off trend observations, it has been deduced that the top colleges across the university are still maintaining the high cutoff threshold, whereas the off-campus institutes have lowered the cut off to 35-40 percent to fill the remaining seats across the undergraduate programmes.
It has also been devised that seats for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD are still vacant at several off-campus institutions with reduced cut-offs, whereas the reserved seats for SC and ST categories are closing in the fifth cut-off in top colleges of the University.
For General or Unreserved (UR) category applicants, the admissions in both B.Com and popular B.A. Programme combinations are closed across the majority of top-tier NCWEB teaching centres including Miranda House, Hansraj College, SGGSC of Commerce, Maitreyi College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, and Rajdhani College.
Also Read: Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Notification Out, Fresh Option Entry Open
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.