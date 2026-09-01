DU NCWEB Admission 2026: Fifth Cut-Off List Released at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check UG Programme PDFs Here

DU NCWEB Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD) , also called Delhi University (DU), released the fifth cut off list on Monday, August 31, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the PDFs for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses at ncweb.du.ac.in . Candidates will need to visit the official website of the University for latest updates and alerts on admissions at du.ac.in. According to the notice, the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) online admission will commence today, Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026 5th Cut-Off Direct Link

The direct links to the cut-off list PDFs have been attached on the admission portal of the University. Candidates can check the following table to know the cut-offs for the undergraduate programmes offered by the university:

DI NCWEB Admission 2026 Trends

From the cut-off trend observations, it has been deduced that the top colleges across the university are still maintaining the high cutoff threshold, whereas the off-campus institutes have lowered the cut off to 35-40 percent to fill the remaining seats across the undergraduate programmes.

It has also been devised that seats for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD are still vacant at several off-campus institutions with reduced cut-offs, whereas the reserved seats for SC and ST categories are closing in the fifth cut-off in top colleges of the University.