Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Notification Out, Fresh Option Entry Open

KCET 2026 Round 3 Option Entry: Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued a notification regarding the KCET 2026 third round of seat allotment. Candidates participating in the KCET 2026 round 3 counselling must complete their option entry process through the link available on the official website.

As per the notification, the option entry window for candidates participating in the third round of counselling has opened. Previous choices entered will not be considered for the third round of KCET counselling.

KCET 2026 round 3 option entry link is now available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To complete the option entry process, students are required to visit the official website and login with their CET number. It must be noted that the KCET 2026 round 3 seat allotment will be conducted based on merit and the options entered by candidates. Candidates can also enter the KCET 2026 Round 3 options through the direct link given here.