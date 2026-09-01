Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Notification Out, Fresh Option Entry Open
Karnataka UGCET 2026 round 3 fresh option entry window now open. Candidates participating in third round of counselling can enter the choices for the allotment round at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET 2026 Round 3 Option Entry: Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued a notification regarding the KCET 2026 third round of seat allotment. Candidates participating in the KCET 2026 round 3 counselling must complete their option entry process through the link available on the official website.
As per the notification, the option entry window for candidates participating in the third round of counselling has opened. Previous choices entered will not be considered for the third round of KCET counselling.
KCET 2026 round 3 option entry link is now available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To complete the option entry process, students are required to visit the official website and login with their CET number. It must be noted that the KCET 2026 round 3 seat allotment will be conducted based on merit and the options entered by candidates. Candidates can also enter the KCET 2026 Round 3 options through the direct link given here.
Option Entry Link - Click Here
Official Notification - Click Here
KCET 2026 Round 3 Option Entry Process
The link for students to enter the choices for the KCET 2026 third round of counselling is now active on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on KCET 2026
Step 3: Click on the option entry window
Step 4: Log in with the QR Code or CET number
Step 5: Click on the option entry link
Step 6: Enter the choice in the order of preference
Step 7: Save and click on submit
What After KCET 2026 Round 3 Option Entry
After the Karnataka UGCET 2026 round 3 option entry window closes, the final allotment result for the third round of counselling will be released. Students allotted seats in the third round of counselling are required to take admission in the allotted colleges. Candidates cannot refuse allotted seats in the third round of counselling as the allotment is done based on merit. Students are hence advised to submit the options in the order of preference for allotment.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.