HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026 Released, Download PDF at hpbose.org
HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list March 2026 is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the merit list PDF through the link given here.
HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list. As per the official notification released, the final merit list has been prepared based on the revaluation and rechecking results. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list 2026 on the official website.
HPBOSE 12th merit list is available on the official website - hpbose.org. As per the official notification released, the merit list of Class 12 annual examination session March 2026 has been finalised on August 17, 2026, after incorporating the results of the revaluation/ rechecking declared on July 8, 2026, on the main annual examination result database. The final merit list has been uploaded on the official website, the notification further adds.
HPBOSE 12th Merit List Official Notification - Click Here
HPBOSE Class 12 Merit List Direct Link - Click Here
How to Check the HPBOSE Final Merit List
The final merit list of HPBOSE Class 12 is available on the official website. Follow the steps to provided below to check the result
Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE official website
Step 2: Click on the Notification section
Step 3: Click on the Class 12 final merit list (March 2026) Link
Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference
HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List March 2026
Check the list of top 10 students as per the revised merit list for class 12 below.
|Candidate Name
|Marks
|Stream
|Percentage
|Anshit Kumar
|496
|Arts
|99.20%
|Shayla Kashyap
|495
|Science (Comb.)
|99.00%
|Arushi Dharyar
|495
|Arts
|99.00%
|Muskan Thakur
|494
|Commerce
|98.80%
|Gauri Sharma
|494
|Arts
|98.80%
|Nikesh Barjatya
|494
|Arts
|98.80%
|Sanchita Dhiman
|493
|Science (Med.)
|98.60%
|Kashi Sharma
|493
|Science (N-Med.)
|98.60%
|Prakriti
|493
|Arts
|98.60%
|Gouri Sharma
|493
|Arts
|98.60%
HPBOSE 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were announced on May 4, 2026. As per the analysis provided, a total of 81417 students appeared for the March 2026 examinations, from which 74637 passed. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.02%. A total of 3071 students were placed in compartment.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.