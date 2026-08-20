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HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026 Released, Download PDF at hpbose.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:31 IST

HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list March 2026 is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the merit list PDF through the link given here. 

HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026 Released
HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026 Released
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HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list. As per the official notification released, the final merit list has been prepared based on the revaluation and rechecking results. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list 2026 on the official website. 

HPBOSE 12th merit list is available on the official website - hpbose.org. As per the official notification released, the merit list of Class 12 annual examination session March 2026 has been finalised on August 17, 2026, after incorporating the results of the revaluation/ rechecking declared on July 8, 2026, on the main annual examination result database. The final merit list has been uploaded on the official website, the notification further adds. 

HPBOSE 12th Merit List Official Notification - Click Here

HPBOSE Class 12 Merit List Direct Link - Click Here

How to Check the HPBOSE Final Merit List

The final merit list of HPBOSE Class 12 is available on the official website. Follow the steps to provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE official website

Step 2: Click on the Notification section

Step 3: Click on the Class 12 final merit list (March 2026) Link

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List March 2026

Check the list of top 10 students as per the revised merit list for class 12 below.

Candidate NameMarksStreamPercentage
Anshit Kumar 496 Arts 99.20%
Shayla Kashyap 495 Science (Comb.) 99.00%
Arushi Dharyar 495 Arts 99.00%
Muskan Thakur 494 Commerce 98.80%
Gauri Sharma 494 Arts 98.80%
Nikesh Barjatya 494 Arts 98.80%
Sanchita Dhiman 493 Science (Med.) 98.60%
Kashi Sharma 493 Science (N-Med.) 98.60%
Prakriti 493 Arts 98.60%
Gouri Sharma 493 Arts 98.60%

HPBOSE 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were announced on May 4, 2026. As per the analysis provided, a total of 81417 students appeared for the March 2026 examinations, from which 74637 passed. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.02%. A total of 3071 students were placed in compartment. 


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:31 IST

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