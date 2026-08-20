HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026 Released, Download PDF at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list. As per the official notification released, the final merit list has been prepared based on the revaluation and rechecking results. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the HPBOSE Class 12 final merit list 2026 on the official website.

HPBOSE 12th merit list is available on the official website - hpbose.org. As per the official notification released, the merit list of Class 12 annual examination session March 2026 has been finalised on August 17, 2026, after incorporating the results of the revaluation/ rechecking declared on July 8, 2026, on the main annual examination result database. The final merit list has been uploaded on the official website, the notification further adds.