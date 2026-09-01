Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Edit Link Activated: Check Direct Link, Editable Details and Steps

Karnataka PGCET 2026 application edit link is now active. Check the direct link, editable details, correction process and latest updates on KEA PGCET 2026 here.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the PGCET 2026 Online Application Edit Link for candidates who appeared for the entrance examination. The application edit facility was made available on August 31, 2026. Candidates can use the facility to make permitted changes to their submitted application forms. The correction facility is particularly important for candidates who need to update their graduation marks, category certificate or other eligible details before the final PGCET 2026 results and merit list are released. Karnataka PGCET 2026: Important Points Particular Details Exam Karnataka PGCET 2026 Conducting Authority Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Application Edit Link Activated Edit Link Released August 31, 2026 Courses MBA, MCA, M.Tech and other eligible PG programmes Mode Online Application Correction Fee No fee reported for permitted corrections Official Portal cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET Application Correction 2026: What Can Be Edited? According to the latest information, candidates can use the edit facility to update eligible details in their submitted applications. These include: Graduation or final-year marks, wherever applicable

Category-related information

Category certificates

Other permitted application details

Relevant reservation-related information, where enabled by KEA Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Edit: How to Make Corrections? Visit the official website Open the Karnataka PGCET 2026 section Click on the PGCET 2026 Online Application Edit Link Enter the required login credentials Open the submitted application form Edit the permitted details carefully Check all information before final submission Submit the corrected application and save a copy for future reference

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Form: Direct LINK Karnataka PGCET 2026 Final Result Expected Soon The application edit facility has been opened after the release of the provisional PGCET 2026 results. The correction window provides candidates with an opportunity to ensure that their application information is accurate before the final result and subsequent admission process. FAQs When was the Karnataka PGCET 2026 application edit link released? The Karnataka PGCET 2026 application edit link was activated on August 31, 2026. Who can use the Karnataka PGCET application correction facility? Candidates who completed their PGCET 2026 application and appeared for the examination can use the edit facility for the details enabled by KEA. The facility applies to candidates seeking admission through PGCET to programmes including MBA, MCA and M.Tech.