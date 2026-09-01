Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Edit Link Activated: Check Direct Link, Editable Details and Steps
Karnataka PGCET 2026 application edit link is now active. Check the direct link, editable details, correction process and latest updates on KEA PGCET 2026 here.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the PGCET 2026 Online Application Edit Link for candidates who appeared for the entrance examination. The application edit facility was made available on August 31, 2026. Candidates can use the facility to make permitted changes to their submitted application forms.
The correction facility is particularly important for candidates who need to update their graduation marks, category certificate or other eligible details before the final PGCET 2026 results and merit list are released.
Karnataka PGCET 2026: Important Points
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Particular
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Details
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Exam
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Karnataka PGCET 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Application Edit Link
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Activated
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Edit Link Released
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August 31, 2026
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Courses
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MBA, MCA, M.Tech and other eligible PG programmes
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Mode
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Online
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Application Correction Fee
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No fee reported for permitted corrections
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Official Portal
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cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka PGCET Application Correction 2026: What Can Be Edited?
According to the latest information, candidates can use the edit facility to update eligible details in their submitted applications. These include:
- Graduation or final-year marks, wherever applicable
- Category-related information
- Category certificates
- Other permitted application details
- Relevant reservation-related information, where enabled by KEA
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Edit: How to Make Corrections?
- Visit the official website
- Open the Karnataka PGCET 2026 section
- Click on the PGCET 2026 Online Application Edit Link
- Enter the required login credentials
- Open the submitted application form
- Edit the permitted details carefully
- Check all information before final submission
- Submit the corrected application and save a copy for future reference
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Form: Direct LINK
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Final Result Expected Soon
The application edit facility has been opened after the release of the provisional PGCET 2026 results. The correction window provides candidates with an opportunity to ensure that their application information is accurate before the final result and subsequent admission process.
FAQs
When was the Karnataka PGCET 2026 application edit link released?
The Karnataka PGCET 2026 application edit link was activated on August 31, 2026.
Who can use the Karnataka PGCET application correction facility?
Candidates who completed their PGCET 2026 application and appeared for the examination can use the edit facility for the details enabled by KEA. The facility applies to candidates seeking admission through PGCET to programmes including MBA, MCA and M.Tech.
Is there any fee for Karnataka PGCET application correction?
The latest reports indicate that KEA is not charging a separate fee for the permitted application corrections.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.