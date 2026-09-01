UP Board Exam 2027: Registration Dates Extended for Class 10, 12; Check Revised Schedule Here

UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2027 registration process. According to the latest notification issued by the board, students and schools have been given additional time to complete the examination fee payment, upload student details and complete related formalities.

It applies to institutional and individual candidates appearing for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations in 2027. The latest schedule is also reflected on the official UPMSP registration website.

UP Board Exam 2027 Registration: Revised Dates

As per the latest notification, the deadline for the UP Board Exam 2027 registration process has been extended. Students should contact their respective schools and ensure that their details are submitted correctly within the revised timeline.