UP Board Exam 2027: Registration Dates Extended for Class 10, 12; Check Revised Schedule Here
UP Board Exam 2027 registration dates have been revised. Check the latest UPMSP schedule for Class 10 and 12 exam fee payment, student details upload, correction window and other important dates.
UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2027 registration process. According to the latest notification issued by the board, students and schools have been given additional time to complete the examination fee payment, upload student details and complete related formalities.
It applies to institutional and individual candidates appearing for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations in 2027. The latest schedule is also reflected on the official UPMSP registration website.
#upboardpryj #BoardExams2027 pic.twitter.com/Amnnae4cC5— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) August 31, 2026
UP Board Exam 2027 Registration: Revised Dates
As per the latest notification, the deadline for the UP Board Exam 2027 registration process has been extended. Students should contact their respective schools and ensure that their details are submitted correctly within the revised timeline.
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Registration Process
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Revised Date
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Last date for school principals to receive examination fees from eligible students
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September 1, 2026
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Last date to deposit the collected examination fee in the treasury
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September 5, 2026, up to midnight
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Online uploading of examination fee details and students' academic details
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September 6 to 11, 2026, up to midnight
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Submission of photo-bearing candidate list and related documents to the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) office
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September 30, 2026
UP Board 2027 Registration: Correction Window
The board has also specified a period for checking and correcting the details uploaded for registered candidates. According to the notification, schools will be able to obtain the checklist of student’s details and verify information such as name, parent’s names, date of birth, subjects and photographs.
The correction process is scheduled between September 6 and September 11, 2026. During this period, schools can make corrections to existing candidate details; fresh candidate entries will not be accepted during the correction stage.
FAQs
When is the last date for UP Board Exam 2027 registration?
The UPMSP has revised different deadlines for the registration process. Schools can receive examination fees from eligible students until September 1, 2026, while the fee must be deposited in the treasury by September 5.
When can UP Board schools upload student details?
Schools can upload examination fee information and student's academic details from September 6 to September 11, 2026.
When will the UP Board Exam 2027 correction window close?
The correction and verification process is scheduled to continue until September 11, 2026.
Where can students check the UP Board 2027 registration updates?
Students can check the latest official notifications on the UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.