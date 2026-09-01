Panjab University Student Elections 2026: ABVP’s Ankit Wins President Post, PUDF’s Armaan Elected Vice-President

ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan has won the Panjab University Campus Students Council presidential election, while PUDF’s Armaan Singh Bhinder secured the Vice-President post.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s Ankit Bidhan won the presidential post in the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), while Panjab University Democratic Front (PUDF)’s Armaan Singh Bhinder was elected Vice-President. Ankit maintained his lead from the beginning of the counting and went on to secure the top post. The support of the Student Organization of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also played a significant role in his victory. He defeated his closest rival, Aadil Brar of AAP’s Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), by a margin of 512 votes. This marks the second consecutive victory for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked ABVP in the presidential election. The organisation had won the President’s post in 2025 for the first time in several years.

Around 16,500 students participated in the Panjab University Student Elections this year. Ankit won the presidential election with 3,149 votes, while Aadil Brar secured 2,637 votes. Gurman Singh Sidhu of NSUI received 2,263 votes, while Darshpreet Singh of SATH polled 1,387 votes. Four candidates contested for the post of President. Reacting to his victory, ABVP’s Ankit said that the organisation won the elections on the basis of the work it had undertaken over the past year. “Today Gen Z proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and ABVP are in their hearts,” he added. #WATCH | Chandigarh: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and SOI (Student Organisation of India) members celebrate after ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan won the Punjab University Student Council election.



Ankit Bidhan was supported by SOI (Student Organisation of India), the… pic.twitter.com/gDw26MhKGD — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026

Vice-President Winner Panjab University Democratic Front (PUDF)’s Armaan Singh Bhinder from the Urdu Department won the Vice-President post with 3,322 votes. He defeated Aakanksha Thakur of the Biophysics Department, who secured 2,818 votes. A total of five candidates contested for the Vice-President post. Secretary Winner Dhyan Singh of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) secured the post of Secretary with 4,045 votes. He defeated Aryan Saharan, also from UILS, who received 3,678 votes. Three candidates contested for the Secretary post. Joint Secretary Winner For the post of Joint Secretary, Vishal Bamal of the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) emerged victorious with 3,506 votes. His nearest rival, Devraj Singh Nain of the GNSS Department, received 2,338 votes. Four candidates contested for the Joint Secretary post.