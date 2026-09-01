Panjab University Student Elections 2026: ABVP’s Ankit Wins President Post, PUDF’s Armaan Elected Vice-President
ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan has won the Panjab University Campus Students Council presidential election, while PUDF’s Armaan Singh Bhinder secured the Vice-President post.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s Ankit Bidhan won the presidential post in the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), while Panjab University Democratic Front (PUDF)’s Armaan Singh Bhinder was elected Vice-President. Ankit maintained his lead from the beginning of the counting and went on to secure the top post. The support of the Student Organization of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also played a significant role in his victory. He defeated his closest rival, Aadil Brar of AAP’s Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), by a margin of 512 votes.
This marks the second consecutive victory for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked ABVP in the presidential election. The organisation had won the President’s post in 2025 for the first time in several years.
Around 16,500 students participated in the Panjab University Student Elections this year. Ankit won the presidential election with 3,149 votes, while Aadil Brar secured 2,637 votes. Gurman Singh Sidhu of NSUI received 2,263 votes, while Darshpreet Singh of SATH polled 1,387 votes. Four candidates contested for the post of President.
Reacting to his victory, ABVP’s Ankit said that the organisation won the elections on the basis of the work it had undertaken over the past year. “Today Gen Z proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and ABVP are in their hearts,” he added.
#WATCH | Chandigarh: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and SOI (Student Organisation of India) members celebrate after ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan won the Punjab University Student Council election.— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026
Ankit Bidhan was supported by SOI (Student Organisation of India), the… pic.twitter.com/gDw26MhKGD
Vice-President Winner
Panjab University Democratic Front (PUDF)’s Armaan Singh Bhinder from the Urdu Department won the Vice-President post with 3,322 votes. He defeated Aakanksha Thakur of the Biophysics Department, who secured 2,818 votes. A total of five candidates contested for the Vice-President post.
Secretary Winner
Dhyan Singh of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) secured the post of Secretary with 4,045 votes. He defeated Aryan Saharan, also from UILS, who received 3,678 votes. Three candidates contested for the Secretary post.
Joint Secretary Winner
For the post of Joint Secretary, Vishal Bamal of the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) emerged victorious with 3,506 votes. His nearest rival, Devraj Singh Nain of the GNSS Department, received 2,338 votes. Four candidates contested for the Joint Secretary post.
ALSO READ | Panjab University Student Elections 2026: Students Demand More Polling Time, SOI Backs ABVP
Students Demanded More Polling Time
Scuffles broke out between police personnel and students at Panjab University after students protested against what they described as insufficient polling time.
Students also raised concerns over traffic management outside the university. One student said, “They did not control the traffic outside. I came here at 8:30 p.m. I entered at 10:15 p.m. They should have kept the traffic clear outside.”
According to an official notice, the results of the Departmental Representatives (DRs) will be submitted to the DSW Office by the respective Chairpersons, Directors or Coordinators on September 8.
The Executive Election will be held on September 11 at 11 am at the Auditorium, Department of Zoology, P.U. Only elected Departmental Representatives and Office Bearers will be permitted to attend the election.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.