Panjab University Student Elections 2026: Students Demand More Polling Time, SOI Backs ABVP

Polling for the Panjab University student elections was held on August 31, with SOI backing ABVP after its candidate nomination was rejected. Students protested over limited polling time amid crowding at polling stations. Counting is underway, with ABVP leading and results are expected by evening.

The polling for the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections 2026 began at 9:30 am on August 31, with students voting for the posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary. A day before polling, the Student Organization of India (SOI) announced its support for ABVP presidential candidate Ankit Bidhan after the nomination of its own candidate was rejected. SOI, the student wing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), said its vote base and support would go to ABVP. ABVP is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). ABVP's Ankit is leading with the most votes and the results are expected to be announced by evening. Around 16,500 students were eligible to vote this year, including 9,000 female voters, 7,467 male voters and one transgender voter. The voter count has increased by 344 compared with last year.

Students Demand More Polling Time During polling, students protested, claiming they did not get enough time to cast their votes. Scuffles were also reported between students and police personnel at the polling station. #WATCH | Chandigarh: Panjab University Student Council (PUSU) Elections | Students engaged in sloganeering both inside and outside the Law Department area at Panjab University regarding the student union elections.



A situation involving scuffles between the police and students… pic.twitter.com/3U2NPgRUVS — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026 On insufficient time for voting, a student said, "Today, the Panjab University student union election is being held, and polling is scheduled until 11 a.m. But the gate was closed at 9:30 a.m. and then again at 10:30 a.m. What is going on? Whose pressure is the chairperson under? Is this an RSS university? This is Chandigarh city. There are more cars and fewer students and people. Students are being affected because of the traffic. We have 41 students here. Every student's vote will be counted. I and all my brothers will not stand here at any cost. I challenge the chairperson."

"Today is election day. Last time, entry was allowed until 9:30 p.m. They did not control the traffic outside. I came here at 8:30 p.m. I entered at 10:15 p.m. They should have kept the traffic clear outside," another student added. As per the latest vote count, ABVP’s Ankit is leading with 767 votes, followed by NSUI’s Gurman with 609 votes, ASAP’s Adil with 578 votes, and SATH’s Darshpreet with 381 votes. Chandigarh: Students protesting over insufficient voting time during the Panjab University Campus Students Council election create a ruckus on campus pic.twitter.com/9J3I0VfoRl — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026 Former Panjab University ABVP President Gaurav Veer Singh Sohal said the organisation had approached the authorities seeking an extension of polling time. He attributed the crowding at Gate No. 2 and Gate No. 3 to university mismanagement and said students should not be deprived of their opportunity to vote.

He also said voter turnout was expected to be lower because of the long weekend and requested that polling time be extended until 11 am, citing similar circumstances during the previous election. "We appealed to the authorities. Our team is currently with the authorities because, due to the university's mismanagement, you can see the rush at Gate No. 2 and Gate No. 3. Why should students suffer because of their mismanagement? Students have every right to come here and cast their votes. We have appealed to the authorities to extend the polling time until 11 a.m. This happened last time as well, so under these special circumstances, the polling time should be extended this time too. Due to the long weekend, voter turnout is already expected to be low. Those who have come to vote should at least be given their right to do so..." he said.

PUCSC Election Candidates 2026 Four candidates are contesting for the president’s post, five for vice president, three for secretary and four for joint secretary. President Aadil Brar, AAP-backed Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP)- UILS department Ankit Bidhan, ABVP - Centre for the Study of Social Inclusion department Darshpreet Singh, SATH - School of Punjabi Studies Gurman Singh Sidhu, NSUI- UIPS department Vice President Akanksha Thakur - Biophysics Armaan Singh - Laws Armaan Singh (Bhinder) - Urdu, PUDF Manmeet Kaur - UILS Vipul Bhadu - Laws Secretary Aryan Saharan - UILS Dhyan Singh - UILS Muskan Chauhan - Department cum Centre for Women’s Studies & Development Joint Secretary Ameen Kaur — Political Science Devraj Singh Nain — GNSS Ram Chander Singh — GNSS Vishal (Bamal) — UIAMS

ABVP took to X to announce the alliance between them and SOI. They said, “At the Shri Gurudwara Sahib, Panjab University, student leaders from both organisations came together to announce this support and pledged to work together to ensure Ankit Bidhan’s victory on August 31, 2026.” Student unity. One strong mandate. One shared vision.



SOI has extended its unconditional support to ABVP’s presidential candidate Ankit Bidhan in the Punjab University Students’ Council elections.



Following the rejection of SOI’s candidate’s nomination this year, SOI has chosen… pic.twitter.com/miVFhcB457 — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) August 30, 2026 PUCSC Election Result Polling closed around 11:30 am. The ballot boxes were collected from the respective blocks and taken to the Gymnasium Hall by DSW staff and wardens. Vote counting began around 12 pm.