Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Guidelines on Assessment of PwBD Candidates Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Important Guidelines Here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released a detailed notification on the guidelines laid down to assess the applicants under Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) on August 31, 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates for NEET 2026 who are applying under the aforementioned category will be required to submit their required documents as mentioned on the notification.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released a detailed notification on the guidelines laid down to assess the applicants under Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) on August 31, 2026. Candidates for NEET 2026 who are applying under the aforementioned category will be required to submit their required documents as mentioned on the notification uploaded on the official website of the Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The notification states that the Authority has received a modified notice from the Medical Board regarding candidates with disabilities for NEET 2026, titled "Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026".
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Hence, candidates who have been allotted Medical seats under the Disability quota under NEET 2026 rules are instructed to obtain and submit the "eligibility certificate – Schedule-II" certificate as per the "Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026" at the time of taking admission at the allotted college. The notice mandates that the candidates must submit the Appendix-A, with submission of further appendices as applicable to proceed with the admissions. Candidates must also submit one copy of the certificate mentioning CET Number and NEET Roll Number to the Authority
Official Notice: UGNEET - 2026 Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities ( PwBD ) [31-08-2026]
As per the Interim Guidelines, outlining the assessment method for admitting PwBD candidates to the MBBS course implementable for the admissions in academic year 2025-26, the following is the procedure for admission in MBBS Course in Academic Year 2025-26:
PwBD candidates must submit:
- A valid UDID card issued by a designated medical authority under the Ministry of Social Justice (MoSJE).
- Self-Certified Affidavits in the format provided under Schedule -I.
- The candidate will have to report to the designated medical board (16 designated medical boards) for verification of their self-certified affidavit.
The Designated Medical Boards are responsible for verifying a candidate's self-certified affidavits and evaluating their functional abilities. In view of the above, the candidates applying under the PwBD category are advised to visit the Intra MCC portal for detailed instructions.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.