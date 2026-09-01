Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Guidelines on Assessment of PwBD Candidates Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Important Guidelines Here

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The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released a detailed notification on the guidelines laid down to assess the applicants under Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) on August 31, 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates for NEET 2026 who are applying under the aforementioned category will be required to submit their required documents as mentioned on the notification.

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released a detailed notification on the guidelines laid down to assess the applicants under Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) on August 31, 2026. Candidates for NEET 2026 who are applying under the aforementioned category will be required to submit their required documents as mentioned on the notification uploaded on the official website of the Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The notification states that the Authority has received a modified notice from the Medical Board regarding candidates with disabilities for NEET 2026, titled "Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026". RELATED | Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Edit Link Activated: Check Direct Link, Editable Details and Steps

Hence, candidates who have been allotted Medical seats under the Disability quota under NEET 2026 rules are instructed to obtain and submit the "eligibility certificate – Schedule-II" certificate as per the "Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026" at the time of taking admission at the allotted college. The notice mandates that the candidates must submit the Appendix-A, with submission of further appendices as applicable to proceed with the admissions. Candidates must also submit one copy of the certificate mentioning CET Number and NEET Roll Number to the Authority Official Notice: UGNEET - 2026 Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities ( PwBD ) [31-08-2026] As per the Interim Guidelines, outlining the assessment method for admitting PwBD candidates to the MBBS course implementable for the admissions in academic year 2025-26, the following is the procedure for admission in MBBS Course in Academic Year 2025-26: