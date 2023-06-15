Maharashtra LLB 5 year CAP Counselling Registrations Commence, Check List of Documents Required Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

MAH LLB 5-Year CAP Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the 5-year MAH LLB Centralised Admission Process (CAP) in online mode. Candidates who have qualified in the MAH LLB results can register themselves for the counselling process at the Maharashtra CAP admission portal- llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

Candidates are required to upload the necessary documents in the CAP portal in order to get registered for the MAH LLB 5-Year CAP counselling. They are advised to go through the user manual available on the official website before registering for counselling.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

They must ensure that the scanned documents should be readable. If the uploaded documents are not readable then such documents will not be considered as valid and the candidate will be responsible for it.

MAH LLB 5 Years Counselling Registration Documents Required - Direct Link (Click Here)

List of documents required for MAH LLB CAP Counselling process

Candidates can check the list of the documents required that are required to complete the MAH LLB 5-year counselling registration.

Candidate's passport-size color photograph

Scanned copy of the candidate's signature

SSC class 10th Marksheet

HSC class 12th Marksheet

MAH LLB 5 Yrs 2023 CET Scorecard

Domicile certificate

Birth certificate mentioning place of birth

School leaving certificate mentioning place of birth

How to register for MAH LLB 2023 counselling?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the MAH LLB 5-year CAP application form online.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET LLB- cetcell.mahacet.org or llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: After this click on the new Candidate registration available on the top right corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details such as MAH-LLB.5 Yrs CET 2023 registration number and roll number in the provided space

Step 4: Upload all the scanned documents as asked

Step 5: Choose the course and colleges as per your preference

Step 6: Cross-check the entire application form and then click on the submit button

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 7: Download the Maharashtra CET LLB Counselling application form for future use

Also Read: TS LAWCET 2023 Result To be Out Today at 4 pm, Know How to Download Rank Card Here

