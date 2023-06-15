  1. Home
TS LAWCET 2023 Result Out, Know How to Download Rank Card Here

Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the TSLAWCET and PGLCET results today, June 15, in online mode. Candidates can download their rank cards at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 15, 2023 16:17 IST
TS LAWCET 2023 Results: The Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the results of TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 entrance exam today, June 15, 2023 in online mode. As per the details provided on the official website, the examination authority will release the results at 4 pm. Candidates who have given the entrance exam to get admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2023 can check and download their rank cards from the official website- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

In order to get the scores, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number and password in the result login window. As per the given schedule, the LAWCET exam for 3 years and 5 years programmes was conducted on May 25, 2023. Whereas the provisional answer key was issued on May 29 and the objection window was closed on May 31, 2023. Along with the announcement of the TSLAWCET results, the examination authority will also release the final answer keys.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2023 Date and Time

Candidates can check the result release date and time of the TS LAWCET and PGLCET exam in the table given below:

Event

Date

Time

TSLAWCET, PGLCET result 2023 

June 15, 2023

4 PM

TS LAWCET Result 2023 Login window

Check the image of the TS LAWCET result 2023 login window below:

TS LAWCET rank card 2023

Details Mentioned on the TS LAWCET rank card 2023

Candidates are advised to go through all the details mentioned on the TSLAWCET scorecard carefully. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the TSLAWCET, PGLCET scorecard will have the below-given details on it.

  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Application number/ hall ticket number
  • Subject-wise and total score secured by the candidate
  • Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check TS LAWCET and PGLCET result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download their scorecards from the official portal.

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Step 2: After this, click on the direct link to check TS LAWCET result link available on the homepage
  • Step 3: A new result login window will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter all the required details such as registration number and password in the provided space
  • Step 5: The TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Go through all the details and download it for future use

What after the announcement of the TS LAWCET results 2023?

After the declaration of the TS LAWCET, PGLCET results, qualified candidates can take participate in the counselling rounds in order to take admission into various participating colleges in the state.

