JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 to be Announced Soon, Know Where and How to Check Here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will soon release the class 10 results in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for their board examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website- jkbose.nic.in

Candidates are required to enter their registration number and roll number to get their scores. According to some media reports, it is expected that the JKBOSE board officials will announce the class 10th results by this week. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the announcement of the JKBOSE class 10th results.

JKBOSE class 10th 2023 dates

Candidates can check the dates of the important events related to the JKBOSE class 10th result in the table given below:

Events Dates JKBOSE class 10 soft zone exams March 9 to April 5, 2023 JKBOSE 10th hard zone exams April 8 to May 9, 2023 JKBOSE 10th result 2023 To be notified

Details mentioned on the JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2023?

After downloading the JKBOSE class 10th scorecard, candidates are advised to go through the details mentioned on it carefully. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be given on it.

Candidate's name Roll number Registration number Parent's name Date of birth of the candidate Subjects Subject-wise grade points Grade points Cumulative average grade points Total marks secured by the candidate Grades Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check and download JKBOSE 10th result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the Jammu and Kashmir board class 10th marksheet from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir board- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check Jammu and Kashmir SSC result 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: A new result login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required credentials such as roll number and registration number

Step 5: The JKBOSE 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the marks and print a hard copy for future use

