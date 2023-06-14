JEECUP 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Apply Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEECUP Registrations 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the application window for the JEECUP entrance exam tomorrow, June 15, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are willing to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) JEECUP or UPJEE(P) exam and are yet to apply can submit their applications by visiting through the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the JEECUP exam was June 10, 2023, but later it got extended to June 15, 2023. The examination authorities will soon release the exam dates soon on its official portal. Candidates are required to fill out the necessary details in the registration form before the final deadline. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions carefully before applying for the exam.

JEECUP Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEECUP 2023 Fees

Candidates appearing for the JEECUP exam need to submit the application fee as prescribed in the information brochure. They can check the fee details given below:

Category JEECUP 2023 Registration fee General/ OBC candidates Rs 300 SC/ST candidates Rs 200

How to fill out the JEECUP registration form 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for the JEECUP entrance exam in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official site of JEECUP- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UPJEE 2023 link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required login credentials as asked

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and make the online payment of the specified application fees

Step 5: Click on submit button to proceed further

Step 6: Download the JEECUP registration confirmation page 2023 and print a hard copy of it for further reference

