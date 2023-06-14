  1. Home
HP PAT Counselling 2023 Registration Process Starts Today, Know How to Apply Here

The Directorate of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh has started the counselling registration process for HP PAT counselling in online mode. Candidates can apply through the official website- hptechboard.com. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 14, 2023 10:58 IST
HP PAT Counselling 2023 Registrations: The Directorate of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh has commenced the counselling registration process for Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT) from today, June 14, 2023, in online mode. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process by filling out the registration form through the official website - hptechboard.com. 

As per the official schedule, the last date to submit the counselling registration form is June 30, 2023. The examination authority announced the HP PAT results on June 1, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the important instructions carefully before submitting the registration form. 

According to the released data, this year, 4,555 candidates have appeared for the PAT entrance exam 2023 which was conducted on May 21. 

Check the official notification here

How to apply for HP PAT counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for HP PAT counselling 2023.

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of HP PAT- hptechboard.com
  • Step 2: Now, click on the online admissions 2023 tab available on the homepage
  • Step 3: After this, fill out the required details and upload all the valid documents as asked
  • Step 4: Download the HP PAT counselling registration confirmation page 
  • Step 5: Print a hard copy of it for future use

Documents required for the verification process

Candidates can check the list of documents that are required at the time of the documentation process after the completion of the counselling rounds. 

  • Mark sheets and pass certificates ofclass 10th and 12th
  • Birth certificate
  • Valid ID proofs i.e. Aadhaar card
  • Seat allotment letter
  • Domicile proof
  • Demand Draft (DD) for fee payment
  • Category certificate (if any)
  • Fitness certificate
  • Transfer certificate (if applicable)
  • Bank account and IFSC code details

What after HP PAT Counselling 2023?

After the completion of the counselling rounds, the examination authorities will release the result of the seat allotment. Those candidates who have been allotted the seats can visit the designated college or institute for the future documentation process.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released for Exams Schedule from June 15 to 17, Get Direct Link Here
