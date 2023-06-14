CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released for Exams Schedule from June 15 to 17, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the CUET UG 2023 exams scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to 17, 2023. NTA had earlier issued the admit cards and city intimation slips for the exams scheduled from May 21 to 31 and June 1 to 14, 2023. Over 26 lakh students are said to have registered for the exams conducted until June 14, 2023.

Candidates scheduled to appear for the CUET UG 2023 exams scheduled on June 15, 16, and 17, 2023 are required to download their Admit Card using their application number and date of birth on the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the entrance exams. When downloading the admit cards, candidates are advised to check all the information given regarding the exams, subjects and the exam centre. Candidates can also download the CUET UG 2023 admit card through the direct link given here.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card June 15 to 17, 2023 - Direct Link - Click Here

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023

The admit cards for the CUET UG 2023 exams scheduled from June 15 to 17, 2023 have been released on the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the CUET UG 2023 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the admit card link

Step 4: Download the CUET UG 2023 admit card for further reference

According to the notification, candidates scheduled to appear for the CUET UG exams on June 15, 16, and 17, 2023 will appear for the subjects mentioned in their admit card. The admit card with respect to the subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed shortly.

Those who have not received the admit cards for the above exam dates will be able to download them in the coming days. The admit cards for candidates whose exams are scheduled on later dates beyond June 17, 2023, will also be released subsequently.

