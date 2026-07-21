PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today at pgimer.edu.in; Link to Download Hall Ticket Here
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will release the PGIMER Paramedical admit cards 2026 today, July 21, 2026 on the official website at pgimer.edu.in. Students will need to download their admit cards online using their User ID and password. The exam will be held on July 31, 2026 for admission to paramedical courses.
PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will release the admit cards for PGIMER Paramedical Entrance Exam 2026 today, July 21, 2026. Candidates who registered for the exams will need to download their hall tickets online on the official website at pgimer.edu.in. Students will need to download their admit cards online using their User ID and password.
Candidates will need to carry a printout of the hall ticket to the examination hall since it's a compulsory document. The online, Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on July 31, 2026 for admission to paramedical courses.
How to download PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in.
- Click on the ‘Information for Candidates’ tab.
- Click on the link for PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026.
- Enter your application number and password to submit.
- PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026 will appear.
- Check our details and download the document for exam purposes.
PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026: Important Dates
Candidates will need to check the following table to know the important dates related to PGIMER Paramedical examination 2026:
|Event
|Date
|Admit Card Release Date
|July 21, 2026
|PGIMER Paramedical 2026 Exam Date
|July 31, 2026
|Result Date (Expected)
|August 8, 2026
|Counselling Phase 1
|August 25, 2026
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.