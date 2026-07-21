PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today at pgimer.edu.in; Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will release the admit cards for PGIMER Paramedical Entrance Exam 2026 today, July 21, 2026. Candidates who registered for the exams will need to download their hall tickets online on the official website at pgimer.edu.in. Students will need to download their admit cards online using their User ID and password.

Candidates will need to carry a printout of the hall ticket to the examination hall since it's a compulsory document. The online, Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on July 31, 2026 for admission to paramedical courses.

How to download PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the PGIMER Paramedical Admit Card 2026 online: