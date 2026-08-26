PM Modi To Address Students, Youth At Khelo India Dialogue On August 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students and youth at the Khelo India Dialogue on August 27, ahead of National Sports Day. The programme will focus on youth aspirations, sports development, Olympic goals, youth leadership, Viksit Bharat and the Nasha Mukt Yuva movement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students and youth at the ‘Khelo India Dialogue’ on August 27, ahead of National Sports Day. A key component of the programme will be ‘Yuva Samwad’, where students will present their ideas, perspectives and aspirations. Young people interested in sports will also get an opportunity to interact with leading Indian athletes and medal winners.
The outreach comes at a time when the government has increased its direct engagement with students and young people through initiatives such as the ‘One Day One University’ programme. Political outreach towards first-time voters and Gen Z has also intensified in recent months.
The programme will be held across India, with two colleges participating from each district. Prime Minister Modi will address the youth at 11 am, with the programme centred on his vision of building a fit, disciplined and sporting nation while placing youth aspirations at the heart of the national development agenda.
The event will focus on five key areas - Olympic Aspirations, Youth Leadership, Viksit Bharat, Nasha Mukt Yuva and sports.
A key focus will be on strengthening India’s sports ecosystem through improved facilities, coaching, sports science and inclusive participation. The programme will also seek to nurture talent for the 2036 Olympics through scientific talent identification, transparent selection processes and long-term athlete development.
Another focus will be on creating youth leaders through governance platforms and volunteering initiatives led by MY Bharat. The programme will also promote the vision of Viksit Bharat by encouraging civic-mindedness, future-ready skills and structured volunteering among young people.
The Khelo India Dialogue will further promote the Nasha Mukt Yuva movement, using sports and peer networks to raise awareness and combat substance abuse. This will be reinforced through weekly Jan Bhagidari activities under the Prime Minister’s 100-week nationwide campaign launched on August 2, 2026.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.