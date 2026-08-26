PM Modi To Address Students, Youth At Khelo India Dialogue On August 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students and youth at the ‘Khelo India Dialogue’ on August 27, ahead of National Sports Day. A key component of the programme will be ‘Yuva Samwad’, where students will present their ideas, perspectives and aspirations. Young people interested in sports will also get an opportunity to interact with leading Indian athletes and medal winners.

The outreach comes at a time when the government has increased its direct engagement with students and young people through initiatives such as the ‘One Day One University’ programme. Political outreach towards first-time voters and Gen Z has also intensified in recent months.

The programme will be held across India, with two colleges participating from each district. Prime Minister Modi will address the youth at 11 am, with the programme centred on his vision of building a fit, disciplined and sporting nation while placing youth aspirations at the heart of the national development agenda.