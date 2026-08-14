President Murmu Highlights Government’s Push for Transparent, Leak-Free Public Exams

President Draupadi Murmu addressing on the eve of India's 80th independence day said that the government is taking all the necessary steps to achieve leak free exam system. Multiple reforms are being undertaken with the aim to completely curb paper leaks and other unfair means in public exams. She called the students 'architects of India's future'.

She also said that the like the government, society should also work towards ensuring national security and make efforts to safeguard the present and future of students. The president said, "Public examinations become gateways to opportunities for our students. The government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure and more trustworthy for the youth."