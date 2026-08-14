President Murmu Highlights Government’s Push for Transparent, Leak-Free Public Exams
President Droupadi Murmu, in her Independence Day-eve address, highlighted the government’s reforms to make public exams leak-free, transparent and secure. Read the article below to know what she said for students and youth of India.
President Draupadi Murmu addressing on the eve of India's 80th independence day said that the government is taking all the necessary steps to achieve leak free exam system. Multiple reforms are being undertaken with the aim to completely curb paper leaks and other unfair means in public exams. She called the students 'architects of India's future'.
She also said that the like the government, society should also work towards ensuring national security and make efforts to safeguard the present and future of students. The president said, "Public examinations become gateways to opportunities for our students. The government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure and more trustworthy for the youth."
With nationwide Gen-Z protests demanding resignation of the then education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, at the backdrop, Murmu's speech shows the governments efforts of taking stringent actions, fast track investigations and paper leak irregularities.
She also mentioned that the youth is moving towards the culture of job creations rather than job seeking. She added, "Many of our youth are embracing the culture of jon creation as they pursue the path of self employment. The participation of young entrepreneurs has led to the creation of a strong start up ecosystem in our country. Major global enterprises are impressed by the talent and dedication of Indian youth and entrust them with leadership roles."
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