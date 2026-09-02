Samras Girls' Hostel Students In Surat Protest Over Food Quality, Basic Needs, Cite “Worms in Food”

Students of Surat’s government-run Samras Girls’ Hostel protested over alleged poor food quality, inadequate water supply and accommodation issues. Students claimed that worms, insects had been found in food served at the hostel. They had earlier raised concerns over alleged misbehaviour by the warden and security issues outside the hostel premises.

Students of Surat’s government-run Samras Girls’ Hostel staged a protest on Tuesday night over the quality of food, water supply and accommodation facilities. The students sang “Ramdhun,” the rhythmic and repetitive chanting of Lord Rama’s name, and said the protest would continue until their demands were addressed. The hostel is located near Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. A protesting student said, “There are a lot of problems, including worms in food and a lack of water for basic needs. The protest will go on till our demands are fulfilled.” #WATCH | Surat, Gujarat | Students at the Samras Girls' Hostel in Surat stage a protest, dissatisfied with the food, water, and accommodation facilities. Police try to control the situation



A student says, "There are a lot of problems, including worms in food, lack of water for… pic.twitter.com/ztTksSzoGl — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

Earlier, on August 11, students had also staged a protest demanding better food quality, cleanliness, adequate water supply and action against alleged misbehaviour by the hostel warden. The students alleged that insects and other foreign objects had been found in the food served at the hostel. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) president of the Bhavnagar district unit, Deepika Kachot, alleged that students at the girls’ hostel had found insects, pieces of plastic and cigarette butts in their food. “The quality of water is poor, and water is available only on two or three floors of the nine-storey hostel,” she said. The ABVP president also said that CCTV cameras should be installed around the hostel premises, claiming that female students faced harassment from anti-social elements when they stepped outside the hostel to attend college.