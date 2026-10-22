Bihar Board Time Table 2027: Check BSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Dates
Bihar Board Time Table 2027: Check the expected BSEB Matric Class 10 and Intermediate Class 12 exam dates, subject-wise schedule, exam timings and date sheet PDF download steps. The annual board exams are expected to be held in February 2027. Visit the official BSEB website for the latest timetable and examination updates.
The Bihar Board Time Table 2027 will help students appearing for the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate examinations prepare for their upcoming board exams. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to conduct both examinations in February 2027. The detailed date sheet will include subject-wise exam dates, shift timings and important instructions for candidates. Students can check the latest announcements and download the official timetable through the Bihar Board's website once the schedule is published. Until then, the exact examination dates and timings should be treated as unconfirmed. Scroll the article for more details.
Bihar Board Time Table 2027: Overview
The BSEB timetable will provide the examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 students, including candidates from the Science, Arts and Commerce streams in the Intermediate examination. Check the key details below for a quick overview of the Bihar Board examinations in 2027.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Examination Name
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Bihar Board Annual Examination 2027
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Classes
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Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate)
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Class 10 Exam Date
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Expected in February 2027
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Class 12 Exam Date
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Expected in February 2027
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Practical Exam Dates
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Expected in January 2027
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Date Sheet Status
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Awaited
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Exam Mode
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Offline (pen-and-paper)
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Official Website
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biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Note: The detailed subject-wise date sheet has not yet been confirmed. Students should follow official BSEB notifications for the final examination schedule.
Bihar Board Class 10 Time Table 2027
The Bihar Board Matric examination is expected to take place in February 2027. The official Class 10 timetable will mention the dates for compulsory subjects, including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, languages and elective subjects. Students can refer to the table below for the expected schedule. The exact dates and subject-wise examination timings will be updated after BSEB releases the official date sheet.
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Subject
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Exam Date 2027
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Mathematics
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To be announced
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Science
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To be announced
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Social Science
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To be announced
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English
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To be announced
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Hindi and other language subjects
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To be announced
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Elective and vocational subjects
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To be announced
Bihar Board Class 12 Time Table 2027
The BSEB Intermediate examination is also expected to be conducted in February 2027. Students from the Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be able to check their individual subject dates in the official timetable.
The Class 12 date sheet will include the examination schedule for subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Political Science, Economics, Accountancy and Business Studies, depending on the stream and subjects selected by each student.
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Stream
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Important Subjects
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Exam Date 2027
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Science
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Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology
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To be announced
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Arts
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History, Political Science, Geography, Economics
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To be announced
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Commerce
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Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics
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To be announced
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Languages
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Hindi, English, Urdu and other languages
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To be announced
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Vocational subjects
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Relevant elective and vocational papers
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To be announced
How to Download Bihar Board Time Table 2027 PDF
Students will be able to download the Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets from the official website. Follow these steps once the timetable is released:
- Visit the official Bihar Board website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Open the latest notifications or examination-related section.
- Look for the link titled Bihar Board Matric Time Table 2027 or Bihar Board Intermediate Time Table 2027.
- Select the relevant link for Class 10 or Class 12.
- Open the PDF and check the subject-wise examination dates, timings and instructions.
- Download the date sheet and save it on your device.
- Take a printout, if needed, to keep the schedule handy during exam preparation.
Details Mentioned on the Bihar Board Time Table 2027
The BSEB date sheet will contain the main details students need to know before appearing for their board examinations. After downloading the PDF, candidates should verify the following information:
- Name of the examination board
- Examination name and class
- Subject names and subject codes
- Date and day of each examination
- Morning or afternoon shift
- Examination start time and duration
- Practical examination details, wherever applicable
- Instructions to be followed at the examination centre
Bihar Board Exam Timings 2027
The Bihar Board generally conducts its Matric and Intermediate examinations in two shifts. The expected shift timings are given below for reference, but students must verify the timings printed on the official 2027 date sheet and admit card.
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Shift
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Expected Timing
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First Sitting
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9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
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Second Sitting
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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