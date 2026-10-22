OSSC CGL Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check Admit Card Update & Other Details Here
The OSSC has officially issued the CGLRE Exam Date 2026 for the Specialist level posts. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now check and download the exam notice PDF from the official website. The admit card is likely to be released 4 to 5 days before the start of the exam. Check all details here.
Key Points
- The OSSC CGLRE Preliminary exam is scheduled for November 30, 2026.
- A total of 199 vacancies will be filled for Group B and C specialist posts.
- The official notification was released on December 30, 2025.
OSSC CGLRE Exam Date 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially released the exam date for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group B and Group C Specialist Posts/ Services-2025. As per the official notice dated October 21, 2026 the Preliminary exam will be conducted on November 30, 2026 . The mode of examination will be announced shortly. Candidates who have successfully applied and will appear for various Group B and C posts can now check the details through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. Under this recruitment a total of 199 vacancies would be filled across various government departments . The OSSC exam is conducted for the non technical and specialist posts/services. The detailed programme including the shift timing and admit card will be announced in due course.
OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2026
The OSSC is set to conduct the exam for various Group B and C posts on November 30, 2026. The admit card is expected to be issued 4 to 5 days before the start of the examination. The notification was released under the advertisement number 5919/OSSC Dated December 30, 2025. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in.
OSSC CGLRE Specialist Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The OSSC intends to fill 199 vacancies across 16 posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can check the important details related to the OSSC CGL exam 2026 in the table below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Odisha Staff Selection Commission
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Notification Release Date
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December 30, 2025
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Advertisement No.
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5919/OSSC
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Number of Vacancies
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199
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Exam Date
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November 30, 2026 (Monday)
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Admit Card Release Date
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4 to 5 days before the exam
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Official Website
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ossc.gov.in
OSSC CGLRE Exam Date 2026 Check Notice PDF
The candidates who will participate for the upcoming OSSC CGLRE recruitment 2026 can check the exam date and other details from the notice below.
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OSSC CGLRE Exam Date 2026 Official Notice
How to Check OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2026
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to check and download exam date notice pdf-
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Go to the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
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The homepage will open then under the What’s New Section you will find a link titled “Notice regarding date for Preliminary Examination of CGLRE Specialist 2025.”
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Now you have to click on the link and exam date notice pdf will open on your screen
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Download the notice pdf for future references.
OSSC CGLRE Specialist Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The OSSC CGLRE Prelims exam Admit Card is expected to be issued 4 to 5 days before the start of the exam. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the exam notice which is published on the website of OSSC. The hall tickets can be downloaded only through the official website.
For more details and official updates related to the OSSC CGLRE exam 2026 candidates are advised to only visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.