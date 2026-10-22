OSSC CGL Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check Admit Card Update & Other Details Here

Key Points The OSSC CGLRE Preliminary exam is scheduled for November 30, 2026.

A total of 199 vacancies will be filled for Group B and C specialist posts.

The official notification was released on December 30, 2025.

OSSC CGLRE Exam Date 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially released the exam date for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group B and Group C Specialist Posts/ Services-2025. As per the official notice dated October 21, 2026 the Preliminary exam will be conducted on November 30, 2026 . The mode of examination will be announced shortly. Candidates who have successfully applied and will appear for various Group B and C posts can now check the details through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. Under this recruitment a total of 199 vacancies would be filled across various government departments . The OSSC exam is conducted for the non technical and specialist posts/services. The detailed programme including the shift timing and admit card will be announced in due course.

OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2026 The OSSC is set to conduct the exam for various Group B and C posts on November 30, 2026. The admit card is expected to be issued 4 to 5 days before the start of the examination. The notification was released under the advertisement number 5919/OSSC Dated December 30, 2025. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGLRE Specialist Recruitment 2026 Highlights The OSSC intends to fill 199 vacancies across 16 posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can check the important details related to the OSSC CGL exam 2026 in the table below- Particulars Details Conducting Body Odisha Staff Selection Commission Notification Release Date December 30, 2025 Advertisement No. 5919/OSSC Number of Vacancies 199 Exam Date November 30, 2026 (Monday) Admit Card Release Date 4 to 5 days before the exam Official Website ossc.gov.in

OSSC CGLRE Exam Date 2026 Check Notice PDF The candidates who will participate for the upcoming OSSC CGLRE recruitment 2026 can check the exam date and other details from the notice below. OSSC CGLRE Exam Date 2026 Official Notice Click Here How to Check OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2026 Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to check and download exam date notice pdf- Go to the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The homepage will open then under the What’s New Section you will find a link titled “Notice regarding date for Preliminary Examination of CGLRE Specialist 2025.”

Now you have to click on the link and exam date notice pdf will open on your screen

Download the notice pdf for future references. OSSC CGLRE Specialist Admit Card 2026 Release Date The OSSC CGLRE Prelims exam Admit Card is expected to be issued 4 to 5 days before the start of the exam. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the exam notice which is published on the website of OSSC. The hall tickets can be downloaded only through the official website.