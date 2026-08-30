School Holiday Today (August 31, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Today August 31, 2026: Heavy rain is forecast in several states, including Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and parts of Northeast India. Check the latest school closure updates for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram and other states here.

School Holiday Today, August 31, 2026: Several parts of India are likely to experience another spell of heavy rainfall on Monday as the southwest monsoon remains active. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across parts of eastern, central, northeastern and Himalayan India. Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and several northeastern states are among the areas that remain under close weather watch. The latest forecast also indicates the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in several regions. With heavy rain raising the risk of waterlogging, flooding, landslides and disruption to road connectivity, students and parents are closely monitoring whether schools will remain open on August 31. School Holiday August 31: State-Wise Updates

Odisha Red Alert Issued, August 31 School Holiday A red alert has been issued in Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj and Balehswar district for very heavy rainfall while an Orange alert has been issued for 10 border districts. A Yellor alert has been issued for coastal areas and remaining districts have been asked to watch for thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall between Sunday and Monday. School closure update: No statewide school holiday for August 31 has been confirmed. District administrations may, however, announce closures in areas affected by flooding, waterlogging or unsafe road conditions. Delhi-NCR School Holiday August 31 Delhi-NCR has witnessed heavy rainfall and waterlogging in recent days, with rain affecting traffic and daily movement across parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. However, the latest IMD forecast does not place Delhi among the areas forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 31.

School closure update: No blanket school holiday for August 31 has been announced for Delhi-NCR due to rain. Students should follow their normal schedule unless their school or local administration issues a separate notice. Gurugram School Holiday August 31 Gurugram has faced significant waterlogging and traffic disruption during the recent spell of heavy rain. The district administration has already issued safety directions for school buses, including avoiding waterlogged routes and using alternative routes wherever possible. However, the latest IMD forecast does not list Haryana among the areas expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 31. School closure update: No district-wide school holiday for Gurugram on August 31 has been confirmed due to rain. Students and parents should continue to monitor school messages for any last-minute decision based on local conditions.

School Holiday August 31 Status State/Region IMD Forecast for August 31 School Holiday Status Odisha Heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places No statewide closure confirmed; district-wise orders possible Uttarakhand Very heavy rain likely at isolated places No statewide closure confirmed; district-wise orders possible Jharkhand Heavy to very heavy rain likely No statewide closure confirmed Chhattisgarh Heavy to very heavy rain likely No statewide closure confirmed West Bengal Isolated heavy rain likely in Gangetic West Bengal No statewide closure confirmed Bihar Rainfall activity expected No statewide closure confirmed Delhi-NCR No heavy/very heavy rainfall warning in latest bulletin No blanket closure confirmed Gurugram No heavy/very heavy rainfall warning in latest bulletin No district-wide closure confirmed Haryana No major heavy/very heavy rainfall warning No statewide closure confirmed Punjab No major heavy/very heavy rainfall warning No statewide closure confirmed Himachal Pradesh Rainfall activity; isolated heavy rain possible No statewide closure confirmed Maharashtra Rainfall activity in parts No statewide closure confirmed Gujarat No major heavy/very heavy rainfall warning No statewide closure confirmed Nagaland Heavy to very heavy rain likely No statewide closure confirmed Manipur Heavy to very heavy rain likely No statewide closure confirmed Mizoram Heavy to very heavy rain likely No statewide closure confirmed Tripura Heavy to very heavy rain likely No statewide closure confirmed

Uttarakhand School Holiday August 31 Uttarakhand remains under a significant rainfall watch. IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand on August 31 and September 1. The state is particularly vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and road disruptions during intense rainfall. School closure update: No blanket statewide school holiday for August 31 has been confirmed. District administrations may take separate decisions depending on local weather and road conditions. Jharkhand School Holiday August 31 Jharkhand is among the states expected to receive heavy rainfall on August 31. IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during this period, with the monsoon system continuing to influence eastern India. School closure update: No statewide school holiday for August 31 has been confirmed. Students should check district-level announcements if their area is experiencing flooding or severe waterlogging.

Chhattisgarh School Holiday August 31 Chhattisgarh is also expected to experience significant rainfall on August 31. The IMD forecast includes heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the state. School closure update: No statewide school closure for August 31 has been confirmed at present. Any decision to close schools will depend on district-level weather conditions and administrative orders. West Bengal School Holiday August 31 West Bengal is expected to receive rainfall during the ongoing active monsoon spell. IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal during August 31 and September 1. School closure update: No statewide school holiday for August 31 has been confirmed. Students should check local administration and school notices for district-specific closures.

Bihar School Holiday August 31 Bihar is likely to experience rainfall during the current weather spell, with IMD forecasting rainfall activity over the state. School closure update: No statewide school holiday for August 31 has been confirmed. District administrations may take separate decisions if heavy rain or waterlogging affects local areas. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday August 31 Himachal Pradesh remains vulnerable to rainfall-related disruptions because of its mountainous terrain. IMD has forecast rainfall activity over the western Himalayan region, including isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh during the coming days. School closure update: No blanket statewide school holiday for August 31 has been confirmed. Students in vulnerable districts should follow local administration advisories.

Punjab School Holiday August 31 Punjab may receive rainfall in parts of the state, but the latest IMD forecast does not identify Punjab among the major areas under a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for August 31. School closure update: No statewide rain-related school holiday has been announced for August 31. Haryana School Holiday August 31 The latest IMD national forecast does not identify Haryana among the states expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 31. School closure update: No statewide school holiday has been announced in Haryana for August 31 due to rain. However, districts such as Gurugram may issue local directions if waterlogging or other safety concerns arise. Maharashtra School Holiday August 31 Maharashtra is likely to see rainfall activity in parts of the state, but the latest IMD forecast does not indicate a statewide heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for August 31.