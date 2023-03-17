UGC Drafts Guidelines to Introduce Indian Heritage and Cultural Courses in HEIs, Check Details Here

Introducing Indian Heritage and Cultural Courses in HEIs: The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued draft guidelines on Thursday, March 16, 2023, for introducing courses based on Indian Heritage and Culture such as Universal Human Values, Vedic Mathematics, Ayurveda, Sanskrit, Indian Languages, Music and Classical Dance Forms to attract foreign students to India.

UGC has also invited feedback and suggestions on the draft guidelines for introducing courses based on Indian heritage and culture to empanel local artists in higher educational institutions. However, the feedback and suggestions may be sent to uoc.localartist@omail.com latest by March 31, 2023.

The guidelines provide for HEIs to offer tailor-made courses to individuals in the field such as those identified above as credit-based modular programmes, the official notice said. The commission in a notice said that the draft guidelines to empanel local artists/artisans in HEIs are available on the official website of UGC- www.ugc.ac.in.

The commission also said that art forms are an integral part of human civilization whereas the NEP 2020 emphasises bridging the gap between high education and arts (Kala). As per the recent updates, the guidelines also provide for HEIs to harness the creative talent and intellectual resources available in the country that are not formally connected to the higher education system to enhance and improve the quality of teaching training and research.

