    Kerala Board 10th Result 2022 (will be Declared on 15th June 2022): Know Kerala SSLC Result Date, How to Check; Get Direct Link Here

    Updated: Jun 13, 2022 16:57 IST
    Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022
    DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Kerala Board Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Where to check Kerala Board 10th Results 2022
    DHSE Kerala Board class 10 Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Board class 10 exams 2022 will be conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the Kerala Board SSLC Examinations must note that the results will be announced by May 2022. Candidates appearing for the Kerala Class 10 exams being conducted in March 2022 are advised to visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to check the results.

    The Kerala Board 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan - results.kerala.nic.in To check the Kerala Board 10th results 2022 students are required to visit the website and enter the Kerala Board 10th roll number in the link given. For further details on the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 candidates can follow the details provided here.

    Candidates can also bookmark this page for details on the Kerala Board class 10 exam results 2022, details of the examinations, and the performance of the students in the board exams conducted in the previous years.

    Details 

    Specifications 

    Board 

    Kerala State Education Board 

    Exam

    Class 10

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    Kerala Board 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The Kerala Board class 10 examinations are being conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022. Candidates can also check the complete schedule here.

    Events

    Dates

    Kerala SSLC Exams 2022

    March 31 to April 29, 2022

    Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Exams 2022

    March 30 to April 22, 2022

    DHSE kerala 10th Results

    May 2022

    Kerala 10th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. After the result details are announced by the board officials in the press conference, candidates will be able to visit the website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or follow the steps provided below to check the results of the Kerala SSLC Board examinations. 

    Step 1st: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

    Step 2nd: Click on direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the details mentioned on the hall ticket

    Step 4th: Submit the information by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button

    Step 5th: View and save the Kerala Board class 10 result 2022

    Kerala Board class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link to check the Kerala Board SSLC Exam Results 2022 here. Once the SSLC results 2022 are announced by the officials, candidates can visit the websites given below to check the results of class 10 board exams. 

    • keralapareekshabhavan.in
    • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.kerala.nic.in
    • prd.kerala.gov.in 
    • sitekerala.gov.in

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Kerala Board (Pareeksha Bhavan DHSE)

    Step 2nd: Click on the SSLC Result link

    Step 3rd: Enter the 10 registration number in the result link

    Step 4th: The Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Kerala Board class 10 results will be available on the official website of Kerala Board. Candidates can also check the Kerala Board 10th Results via SMS. In order to get the Kerala 10th Results 2022 students can follow the steps provided below. 

    • Enter - KERALA10 (Registrations Number) in the message bar and add space
    • Enter the class 10 registration number
    • Send the message to 56263
    • After that, Kerala SSLC results will be sent on the same mobile number.

    What details will be mentioned in the Kerala Board Class 10 Result 2022?  

    Kerala Board 10th Results 2022 will be declared by the board officials. The Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will include the candidates details and the marks and qualifying status of the students. Candidates when checking the Kerala Board 10th Results 2022 must make sure that they cross check all the required details in Kerala result.nic.in 2022.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    DHSE Kerala SSLC Result Grading System 2022

    Percentage Range

    Grade

    Grade Value

    90 to 100

    A+

    9

    80 to 89

    A

    8

    70 to 79

    B+

    7

    60 to 69

    B

    6

    50 to 59

    C+

    5

    40 to 49

    C

    4

    30 to 39

    D+

    3

    0 to 29

    D

    2

    Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Statistics

    Kerala class 10 Results 2022 will be announced by the Kerala Board officials. Students will be able to check the SSLC Results 2022 through the link available on the official website of Kerala board - Kerala PAreeksha Bhavan. Students can check here the complete statistics of the Kerala Board 10th exams from the previous years. 

    Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Statistics

    Overview

    Kerala 10th Statistics

    Pass percentage

    99.47%

    Total students

    4,22,226

    Passed Students

    4,19,651

    Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Statistics

    Overview

    Kerala 10th Statistics

    Pass percentage

    98.82%

    Total students

    4,22,092

    Passed Students

    4,17,101

    Previous Year Kerala SSLC Results Statistics

    Year

    Appeared students

    Overall pass percentage

    2021

    422226

    99.47

    2020

    422092

    98.82

    2019

    434729

    98.11

    2018

    441103

    97.84

    2017

    458494

    95.98

    2016

    493000

    95.47

    2015

    479085

    94.17

    What After the Announcement of Kerala Board Class 10 Result 2022? 

    After the SSLC Results 2022 are announced, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the class 11 Arts, Science and Commerce stream Admissions.

    Candidates will be issued with the original certificates for the admissions shortly after the results are announced on the official website. Unti, then candidates are advised to proceed with the admission procedure with the online result copy.

    The board will also be conducting the Scrutiny and compartment examinations. The applications for the Kerala board Revaluation and Scrutiny process and the Compartmental examinations will be available on the official website of the board.

    Kerala  Board SSLC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Kerala Board class 10 rechecking and revaluation process 2022 will be conducted for those candidates who have doubts in the totalling of the marks in the answer sheets. Such students will be required to visit the official website and complete the applications by clicking on the link provided.

    After the Kerala SSLC scrutiny applications are submitted the answer sheets will be checked once again and the changes will be made available on the official marksheets. 

    Kerala  Board Class 10 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam 

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 Compartment examinations are conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The Compartmental exams will give candidates a second chance in acquiring the required score in qualifying the examinations.

    The Kerala Board 2022 Compartment exams for the class 10 students will be conducted roughly a month from the declaration of the examination results. Candidates are advised to watch this space for further details. 

    Kerala  Board 10th Result 2021 - Toppers

    Kerala Board officials issue the results of the class 10 examinations collectively mentioning the total number of students who have qualified the exams with an all A+. The number of students who have secured an all A+ in the examinations will be announced by the officials and the same will also be provided here as and when the announcements are made. 

    About Kerala Board School Examination Board 

    The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education was established 1990 to conduct the Secondary, Higher Secondary and Vocation Higher Education examinations in Kerala and segregate the pre-degree courses from the university education and integrate the same under a single authority. The DHSE conducts the SSLC and the HSC examinations along with the  Class 11 examinations.

    The Vocational Higher Secondary Education Scheme began in 1983-84 with a limited number of courses in 19 schools. The board has since increased the number of associated schools to 389 in a span of over three decades with more than 45 modernised courses being offered by the board.

    Read more

    FAQ

    Will the Kerala Board examinations be conducted online?

    The Board has not yet made an announcement regarding conducting the exams in the online mode.

    How to check Kerala Board 10th Results 2022?

    To check the Kerala Board 10th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration details in the link given.

    When will the applications for the Kerala Board 10th Compartment exams be released?

    Kerala Board class 10 compartment exams 2022 applications will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

    What will be mentioned in the Kerala Board 10th Results 2022?

    The Kerala Board 10th Results 2022 result sheet will include the name and roll number of the candidate, name of examinations, subjects appeared, marks secured and qualifying status.

    Where to check Kerala class 10 results 2022?

    Kerala Board 10th results will be available on the official website of kerala board. Candidates will also be provided with the result link here.