After Spending 9 Years at the Firm, Square CEO Alyssa Henry Steps Down!

Alyssa Henry steps down as the CEO of Square. Here is all you need to know.

Here comes a piece of big news. The CEO of Square, Alyssa Henry is all set to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the coming month. Square is a unit of the fintech company of Jack Dorsey. Alyssa Henry has been working at Block for a long period of nine years. On the 2nd of October, Henry will be leaving her post as the CEO of Square, as per a regulatory filing.

Square is a unit of Jack Dorsey's fintech company. It is actually the payments solutions section of Block. There are many other business units of Block. One such unit is the famous Cash App platform.

At present, Dorsey has been conferred with the title of Block's Head and Chairperson. As per the regulatory filing, Dorsey will be taking on the extra role of "Square Head". The reason behind stepping down by Henry from the post however is unclear as of now.