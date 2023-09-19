After Spending 9 Years at the Firm, Square CEO Alyssa Henry Steps Down!

Here comes a piece of big news. The CEO of Square, Alyssa Henry is all set to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the coming month. Square is a unit of the fintech company of Jack Dorsey.
Alyssa Henry has been working at Block for a long period of nine years. On the 2nd of October, Henry will be leaving her post as the CEO of Square, as per a regulatory filing.
Square is a unit of Jack Dorsey's fintech company. It is actually the payments solutions section of Block.
There are many other business units of Block. One such unit is the famous Cash App platform.
At present, Dorsey has been conferred with the title of Block's Head and Chairperson. As per the regulatory filing, Dorsey will be taking on the extra role of "Square Head".
The reason behind stepping down by Henry from the post however is unclear as of now.
ALSO READ: U.S. and Chinese officials assemble in Malta to talk about Ukraine. Here's all you need to know!
A bit about Square
Square stands as a financial services platform which is developed by Block Inc. The company aims at medium and small-sized businesses, enabling them to make use of tablets and phones as payment registers and allowing these firms to accept credit card payments.
It was in the year 2009 when the inspiration for Square hit Jack Dorsey.
The devices by the company are Square Reader for magstripe, Square Terminal, Square Reader for chip, Square register, and Square stand.
ALSO READ: What is the Hispanic Heritage Month? Why is the observance split in two months?
ALSO READ: Meet Tami Manis, the US woman to set record for the longest female mullet in the world!