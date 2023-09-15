The Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated between September 15 and ends on October 15. Why is the observance split in two months? Here are all your questions answered.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year in the United States. It starts on September 15 and ends on October 15. The Hispanic and Latino communities have a rich culture and history and have contributed greatly to the country. With this thought, the United States government formally dedicates a complete month to highlight the contributions of the "American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America", as stated on the official website of the government.

It is for decades that the month has been celebrated. However, to date, not many know what Hispanic Heritage Month is and why we celebrate it. Here is all you need to know about Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Hispanic Heritage Month was not celebrated for a complete month since the very beginning. In fact, earlier, the practice was to celebrate just for one week. R. Roybal, Rep. Henry B. Gonzales, and Rep. Edward R. Roybal were the ones who brought forward a bill for the observance of a week, known as Hispanic Heritage Week.

It was President Lyndon B. Johnson who signed the bill and made it into law in the year 1968. On August 17, 1988, which is two decades later, the Hispanic Heritage Week was legally converted into a 30-day observance, starting from September 15 to October 15. This step was taken under the leadership of President Ronald Reagan. Moreover, it was in the year 1989, when President George H.W. Bush first proclaimed or declared publically to the American population, the Hispanic Heritage Month.