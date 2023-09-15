Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year in the United States. It starts on September 15 and ends on October 15.
The Hispanic and Latino communities have a rich culture and history and have contributed greatly to the country. With this thought, the United States government formally dedicates a complete month to highlight the contributions of the "American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America", as stated on the official website of the government.
It is for decades that the month has been celebrated. However, to date, not many know what Hispanic Heritage Month is and why we celebrate it.
Here is all you need to know about Hispanic Heritage Month.
History
The Hispanic Heritage Month was not celebrated for a complete month since the very beginning. In fact, earlier, the practice was to celebrate just for one week. R. Roybal, Rep. Henry B. Gonzales, and Rep. Edward R. Roybal were the ones who brought forward a bill for the observance of a week, known as Hispanic Heritage Week.
It was President Lyndon B. Johnson who signed the bill and made it into law in the year 1968.
On August 17, 1988, which is two decades later, the Hispanic Heritage Week was legally converted into a 30-day observance, starting from September 15 to October 15. This step was taken under the leadership of President Ronald Reagan. Moreover, it was in the year 1989, when President George H.W. Bush first proclaimed or declared publically to the American population, the Hispanic Heritage Month.
Starts in September and ends in October. Why so?
The very first thought that strikes the mind after knowing that the observance starts on September 15 and ends on October 15 is the question as to why the observance is split between two months.
Well, the reason lies in the fact that September 15 is the anniversary of "Grito de Dolores", or the Cry of Dolores, as per the head of the Hispanic Reading Room, Library of Congress, Carlos Olave. This event signified the commencement of the War of Independence in Mexico and led to the attainment of freedom for the New Spain Colony, in the year 1821.
The dates, September 15, September 16, and September 18 are of great importance, as on these very dates, Mexico, some Central American nations, and Chile got their independence from Spain.
Additionally, it is important to note that Columbus Day also falls in Hispanic Heritage Month.
