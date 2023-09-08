Quick Links

Caste Bias Could Be Banned In California, Making it the First State to do so. Here's Everything You Need to Know!

California could be the very first state to ban caste discrimination. Much to the relief of the Dalit population SB403 is the legislation that will ban the caste system. Here is everything you need to know.

By Astha Pasricha
Sep 10, 2023, 21:12 EDT
California is all set to bring about the very first statewide ban in the United States on caste discrimination.

The State Senate, on Tuesday, passed Senate Bill 403. The Bill was passed by a 31-5 margin. It added caste as a type of "ancestry" protected under the civil rights law of the state.

Activists are now calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to sign the bill into law.

Aisha Wahab, Democratic State Senator is the author of the bill. Aisha expressed by saying, “I’m proud to stand in solidarity with every person who said they, as a Californian, experienced caste discrimination, and others who say they want it to stop.”

Aisha further expressed by saying, “We shined a light on a long-hidden form of discrimination thousands of years old, invisible shackles on the wrist of millions of people.”

The bill has been passed with the backing of numerous social justice and civil rights organizations. The move has become the most important triumph in fighting casteism in North America.

On August 29, prior to the passage of the bill in California's Senate, it got passed in the State Assembly, with a margin of 55-3 vote.

