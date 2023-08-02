Which Are the Best States to Retire in the US?

A recent study by Bankrate reveals the best and worst states for retirees in 2023. The list is based on a variety of factors and Iowa emerged as the best state for retirement. Here are all the details.

Retirement has been a big question for all Americans. After working for so many years, it can be difficult to figure out where to spend your retirement years. Some people decide to retire and live close to their loved ones while others want to move to a completely new state and create new experiences.

If you are struggling to find the perfect state to move out after your retirement then the new study by Bankrate can be of great help. The study reveals that Iowa is the best state to spend your retirement years. This research has categorised all the US states by measuring several factors including weather and quality of healthcare.

Bankrate mentions: “Our index measures affordability, wellness, quality and cost of healthcare, weather and crime.” According to this list, the worst state to retire is Alaska which is followed by New York, California and Washington. These ranks were assigned by quantifying the various categories with affordability holding 40% of the weightage. The study mentions: “Bankrate analyzed multiple data points and assigned a weight to each category, including: affordability (40%), overall well-being (25%), quality and cost of healthcare (20%), weather (10%) and crime (5%).”