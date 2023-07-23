Why Are Americans Afraid of the Future of AI

A new survey by CNBC known as All-America Economic Survey has found that a large majority of Americans have strong reservations about the emergence of AI.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly developing technology that has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. But, many Americans are also afraid of the future of AI.

The survey discovered that only 27% of Americans are comfortable with the development of computer programs that have the potential to mimic human thinking.

The platform has termed this as an “AI-Emergency” and states “While the tech industry and the stock market enthusiastically back the emergence of artificial intelligence, the CNBC All-America Economic survey finds that the public has strong reservations.”

Further, the survey reveals that about 69% of Americans are uncomfortable with the fast-paced developments in the technological sector. This is a 10-point increase from 2016.

What Are Americans Afraid About?

The survey reveals that Americans are uncomfortable with the use of AI in three major areas:

Customer Support: Automated technology has been on the rise in the customer service sector where companies are using automated chatbots for user queries. 66% of Americans are uncomfortable with AI in customer service.

Medical Diagnosis: AI is also being used in medical diagnosis to help doctors make decisions. Recently Google also started testing its AI chatbot in the medical field. This emergence of AI in the medical sector has put many Americans worrying about this trend. The survey found that 65% of Americans are uncomfortable with AI in medical diagnosis.

Self-Driving Cars: Another aspect that is worrying Americans is the use of AI in self-driving cars. This is because many people worry about safety and loss of control. 76% of the people surveyed mentioned this concern.

This survey also revealed that people are not essentially concerned with AI taking over their jobs. 21% of people believe that AI has the potential to make their jobs easier.

The survey also found that 18% of people believe that AI will eventually take over their jobs. But, a significant majority of people 49% believe that AI will have no impact on their field of work.

In conclusion, the future of AI is uncertain, but it is important to start thinking about the potential risks and benefits of this technology now. By taking steps to address the concerns about AI, everyone can help to ensure that it is used for the benefit of all.