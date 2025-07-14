Quiz Question Answer On Times Square with Answers

Times Square, the "intersection of the world," is a vibrant global symbol of entertainment and commerce in Midtown Manhattan. Famous for its bright digital billboards, Broadway theaters, and the iconic New Year's Eve Ball Drop, it attracts over 50 million visitors annually. Originally Longacre Square, it was renamed in 1904.

Times Square is one of the most reputable and energetic places in the city of New York and is often known as the "intersection of the world". Located in Midtown Manhattan at the intersection of Broadway and Seventh Avenue, it serves as a global symbol of entertainment, culture, and commerce. Known for its huge digital hoardings, neon lights, and non-stop buzz, Times Square attracts more than 50 million visitors every year, making it one of the most viewed tourist destinations in the world. The region is home to the world-famous Broadway Theater District, where many acclaimed musicals and plays are performed at night. The Times Square also hosts the veteran New Year's Eve Ball Drop, a tradition that began in 1907 and is seen by millions worldwide every year. Beyond its entertainment value, Times Square is a major commercial center, surrounded by global brand stores, restaurants, studios, and corporate headquarters.

Historically, it was known as Longacre Square until 1904, when the New York Times transferred its headquarters there, giving the region its current name. Today, Times Square represents the fast-paced, diverse, and dynamic nature of the city of New York. It stands as a symbol of the vibrant heart and modern urban culture, and the energy of Manhattan. Check Out: Times Square: Check Who Built It, History and Interesting Facts GK Quiz On Times Square with Answers 1. What was Times Square originally called before 1904? A) Herald Square

B) Longacre Square

C) Broadway Junction

D) Duffy Square Answer: B) Longacre Square Explanation: Before being renamed in honor of The New York Times moving its headquarters there in 1904, Times Square was known as Longacre Square, a name it shared with a district in London.

2. Which street intersection defines Times Square? A) Broadway & 5th Ave

B) 7th Ave & 42nd St

C) 6th Ave & 41st St

D) 8th Ave & 43rd St Answer: B) 7th Ave & 42nd Street Explanation: Times Square is centered at the intersection of Broadway and Seventh Avenue, stretching from 42nd to 47th Streets, forming one of the busiest pedestrian areas in the world. 3. Times Square is famously known by which nickname? A) The Electric City

B) The Great White Way

C) The Neon Plaza

D) The Clockwise Circle Answer: B) The Great White Way Explanation: The nickname “The Great White Way” refers to the dazzling lights of Times Square’s theaters and billboards, especially on Broadway, one of the first streets in the U.S. to be fully illuminated by electric lights. 4. On average, how many pedestrians pass through Times Square daily?

A) 50,000

B) 100,000

C) 330,000

D) 500,000 Answer: C) 330,000 Explanation: Roughly 330,000 people pass through Times Square daily, and that number can rise above 450,000 on busy days, making it one of the most visited public spaces on Earth. 5. When did the first Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop occur? A) 1899

B) 1904

C) 1907

D) 1910 Answer: C) 1907 Explanation: The tradition began on December 31, 1907, when a lighted ball was first lowered from the Times Building to celebrate the new year. It’s now an iconic global countdown event. 6. How heavy is the current Times Square New Year’s ball? A) 700 lb

B) 2,500 lb

C) 11,875 lb

D) 15,000 lb Answer: C) 11,875 lb Explanation: The current Waterford crystal ball weighs an impressive 11,875 pounds and is 12 feet in diameter, covered in over 2,600 LED lights and 2,688 crystals.

7. What shape best describes Times Square’s layout? A) Perfect square

B) Rectangle

C) Two triangles ("bowtie")

D) Circular roundabout Answer: C) Two triangles ("bowtie") Explanation: Due to Broadway cutting diagonally through Manhattan’s grid, Times Square forms a “bowtie” shape, with two triangular plazas where Broadway intersects with 7th Avenue. 8. Which famous entertainment landmark is located in Times Square? A) Lincoln Center

B) Radio City Music Hall

C) Madison Square Garden

D) Broadway Theaters Answer: D) Broadway Theaters Explanation:Times Square is known worldwide as the heart of the Broadway Theater District, home to over 40 professional theaters featuring musicals and plays. This area draws millions of theatergoers annually. 9. What major digital feature is Times Square most famous for? A) Live stock ticker

B) Giant electronic billboards

C) Real-time weather display

D) Countdown clock to the Olympics