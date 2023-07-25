How does heat wave affect the human body?

The US seems to face tough times this summer. Rising temperatures around the nation's southern tier from the Desert Southwest to Florida are turning vulnerable for the elderly, children and preggers.

Many parts of the US are facing scorching heat waves. A whopping 255 million Americans anticipate Wednesday to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures above average.WHO states this sudden change in temperature is the result of Climate change. Also, this is a result of a shifting upper air pattern that later in the week will expose the East Coast to deadly heat and humidity. What is a heatwave? An extended stretch of extremely hot weather, frequently accompanied by high humidity, is known as a heatwave. According to World Health Organisation, “Heatwaves, or heat and hot weather that can last for several days, can have a significant impact on society, including a rise in heat-related deaths. Heatwaves are among the most dangerous of natural hazards but rarely receive adequate attention because their death tolls and destruction are not always immediately obvious.”

A heatwave can have a substantial impact on a person's health. Certain groups, such as the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses and complications. Here is a more thorough description of the effects of a heatwave on our physiological systems given below: Dehydration: High temperatures cause the body to sweat more to regulate its temperature. This leads to increased fluid loss, resulting in dehydration. Dehydration can lead to symptoms like dry mouth, dizziness, headache, and fatigue. Severe dehydration can be life-threatening.

Heat Cramps: Excessive sweating can deplete the body's electrolytes, leading to muscle cramps, especially in the legs and abdomen. Heat cramps are painful but can be relieved with proper hydration and rest. Heat Exhaustion: Prolonged exposure to heat can overwhelm the body's cooling mechanisms, leading to heat exhaustion. Symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, vomiting, rapid pulse, and fainting. If not treated promptly, heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke.