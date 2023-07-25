How does heat wave affect the human body?

Many parts of the US are facing scorching heat waves. A whopping 255 million Americans anticipate Wednesday to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures above average.WHO states this sudden change in temperature is the result of Climate change. Also, this is a result of a shifting upper air pattern that later in the week will expose the East Coast to deadly heat and humidity.
What is a heatwave?
An extended stretch of extremely hot weather, frequently accompanied by high humidity, is known as a heatwave. According to World Health Organisation, “Heatwaves, or heat and hot weather that can last for several days, can have a significant impact on society, including a rise in heat-related deaths. Heatwaves are among the most dangerous of natural hazards but rarely receive adequate attention because their death tolls and destruction are not always immediately obvious.”
A heatwave can have a substantial impact on a person's health. Certain groups, such as the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses and complications. Here is a more thorough description of the effects of a heatwave on our physiological systems given below:
Dehydration: High temperatures cause the body to sweat more to regulate its temperature. This leads to increased fluid loss, resulting in dehydration. Dehydration can lead to symptoms like dry mouth, dizziness, headache, and fatigue. Severe dehydration can be life-threatening.
Heat Cramps: Excessive sweating can deplete the body's electrolytes, leading to muscle cramps, especially in the legs and abdomen. Heat cramps are painful but can be relieved with proper hydration and rest.
Heat Exhaustion: Prolonged exposure to heat can overwhelm the body's cooling mechanisms, leading to heat exhaustion. Symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, vomiting, rapid pulse, and fainting. If not treated promptly, heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke.
Heatstroke: Heatstroke is a medical emergency and occurs when the body's core temperature rises to dangerous levels (above 104°F or 40°C). It can lead to confusion, disorientation, seizures, and loss of consciousness. Heatstroke can be fatal if not treated immediately.
Cardiovascular Stress: High temperatures put additional stress on the cardiovascular system. The heart has to work harder to pump blood to the skin's surface for cooling, potentially leading to an increased risk of heart attacks, especially in vulnerable individuals.
Respiratory Problems: Hot and humid air can exacerbate respiratory conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as it can irritate the airways and make breathing more difficult.
Exacerbation of Chronic Conditions: Heatwaves can worsen chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. The extreme heat puts extra strain on the body's organs and systems.
Skin Issues: Prolonged exposure to the sun can cause sunburn and increase the risk of skin cancer. It can also lead to heat rashes and other skin irritations.
Electrolyte Imbalance: Excessive sweating can cause an imbalance of electrolytes in the body, leading to cramps and weakness.
To protect oneself during a heatwave, it is crucial to stay well-hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, seek shade or air-conditioned environments, and never leave children or pets in closed vehicles. Monitoring weather advisories and taking preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and their impact on the human body during a heat wave.