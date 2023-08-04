List of 10 Largest Cities in United States by Population

The largest cities in the United States on the basis of population are:

The United States of America is the third largest country in the world, according to area. It consists of numerous cities. In this article, we will be looking at the 10 largest cities of the United States by population.

New York City is the most populous city in the United States. It is also the most densely populated city in the US. It is also the most visited city in the US by international visitors.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles is also known as the City of Angels. It is the second most populous city in the United States. It is situated in the state of California. Los Angeles is famous for Hollywood, the hub of movie stars.

Chicago

Chicago is situated in the state of Illinois, and is the third largest city in the US by population. It is a city known for its famous architecture, such as the iconic John Hancock Centre.

Houston

Houston is the fourth largest city in the United States, it is situated in the state of Texas. It is famous for its space research facilities, vibrant cuisine, and graffiti art on the walls of the city.

Phoenix

Phoenix, situated in the state of Arizona, is the fifth largest city in the US. It is famous for its desert landscape, world class resorts, and popular major sports teams from football, baseball, etc.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia is the sixth largest city in the US. It is famous for its contribution in the American Revolution, and its profound impact on US history. Philadelphia is also known as the City of Brotherly Love.

San Antonio

San Antonio is a city located in the state of Texas. It is the seventh on the list of the largest cities in the US and is famous for its museums and rich cultural heritage.

San Diego

San Diego is the eighth largest city in the United States. It is located in the state of California. San Diego is famous for its beaches and other world class attractions such as the San Diego Zoo, Seaworld, and Balboa Park.

Dallas

Dallas, the ninth largest city in the United States and located in the state of Texas, is a vibrant city known for its delectable cuisine. It is also home to the Sixth Floor Museum, Dealey Plaza, and the Dallas Zoo, which are great places to visit.

San Jose

San Jose is a vibrant city located in the state of California, It is also known as the Capital of Silicon Valley. It is the tenth largest city in the United States, and is home to the largest tech companies in the world like PayPal, Adobe, e-Bay etc.