On the 24th anniversary of National September 11, Memorial & Museum, let us explore its history that honours nearly 3,000 lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Located at the former World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan in New York City, it is one of the most significant sites in the United States. The National September 11 Memorial & Museum was officially dedicated on September 11, 2011, on the tenth anniversary of the attacks, and opened to the public the following day. It is also called the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The underground museum followed in phases, with a private dedication on May 15, 2014, for victims’ families and first responders, opening to the public six days later on May 21, 2014. What is the 9/11 Memorial for? (Credits: 9/11 Memorial) The National 11 September Memorial is often referred to as a 9/11 memorial. It was officially designed to honor six persons killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing along with the victims of the 2001 attacks. It provides a solemn space for reflection and remembrance, while symbolising the strength and unity of the American people in the face of tragedy.

When was the 9/11 Memorial finished, and who built it? The memorial opened on September 11, 2011, the 10th anniversary of the attacks, while the museum opened in May 2014. (Michael Arad, the arhcitect) The design, called “Reflecting Absence,” was created by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker, selected through an international design competition that drew more than 5,000 entries. The project was overseen by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum Foundation. What was the Complete Timeline of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum? The Construction took about five years, beginning in 2006 and culminating in the 2011 opening. The museum, however, required additional work and was completed later. Here is the complete timeline of the 9/11 Memorial: Year / Date Event / Milestone 2003–2004 Design selection: An international competition was held. January 2004 Winning design chosen:Reflecting Absence by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker. March 13, 2006 Construction begins: Official work on the memorial and museum started. 2006–2011 Memorial Plaza construction: Ongoing work on the outdoor plaza. July 2008 Survivors’ Staircase installed: Lowered into place as the first artifact for the underground museum. April 2010 Steel framing completed: For the two reflecting pools. August 2010 First trees planted: Swamp white oaks were added to the plaza. November 2010 Water tested in the north pool: Initial testing of the waterfall. May 2011 Water tested in the south pool: First testing of the south pool waterfall. September 11, 2011 Memorial dedication: Private ceremony held on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. September 12, 2011 Memorial opens to the public: Outdoor plaza accessible to visitors. September 2012 Museum construction resumes: Work restarted after a temporary financial halt. May 15, 2014 Museum dedication: Underground museum dedicated to victims’ families and first responders. May 21, 2014 Museum opens to the public: Visitors can now access the underground museum.

Source: 9/11 Memorial Is the 9/11 Memorial exactly where the Twin Towers were? Yes. The memorial is built directly on the footprints of the Twin Towers. Two large reflecting pools, each nearly an acre in size, mark where the towers once stood. The pools feature the largest man-made waterfalls in North America, cascading water into a central void. One of the most notable details is that the victims’ names are inscribed around the bronze panels of the pools, arranged according to personal connections and affiliations rather than alphabetically. Also Read: Patriot Day 2025: History, National day of Service & Remembrance What notable features are included in the memorial? Visitors often ask about the features of the 9/11 Memorial. The pools are the central element, but there are other important details:

Survivor Tree: A Callery pear tree that survived the attacks and now symbolises resilience.

Memorial Glade: Dedicated to first responders and survivors who later developed health issues due to exposure at Ground Zero.

Depth of the Memorial Pools: The waterfalls drop 30 feet into a reflecting pool, then an additional 20 feet into a central void. It makes them about 50 feet deep in total. Who spoke and participated in the 9/11 Memorial dedication ceremony in 2011? The dedication ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial plaza on September 11, 2011, featured readings of the victims’ names and speeches from several prominent figures. Moreover, the ceremony was held on the 10th anniversary of the attacks and served as a solemn tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost. The key speakers included: President Barack Obama, who read Psalm 46

First Lady Michelle Obama

Former President George W. Bush

Former First Lady Laura Bush

Family members of those who perished