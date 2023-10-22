Northeast Has Seen Wet Weather Around Every Weekend for About Two Months. Why is it so?

Since late August, the Northeast has seen constant rain over the weekends. Why is it so? Here's what the meteorologists say!

The upcoming weekend may be quite wet for the Northeast, but it seems as if the last two months have taught the region to experience rainy weather on the weekends. Well, if so, one may also see some snowflakes in the sky this time. The mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast have seen rainy weather on either Saturday or Sunday or both for every weekend since late August this year. Other regions may not have seen the drops every weekend, but the weather has remained unpleasant in those regions too for about two months.

If we talk about the case in New York City and Philadelphia, this weekend will prove to be the seventh consecutive such weekend that has seen wet weather. Not to miss, it will be the eighth wet weekend since late August. When weather conditions get stubborn and do not put a halt on the drops, it not only affects the everyday lives of the common public but also adversely affects various commercial industries as well. For instance, the constant wet weather over the weekends has had an adverse effect in England on fall foliage tourism.

The upper atmosphere is the main cause, as said by meteorologists. A strange and strong weather pattern in the upper atmosphere has led storms to cross the area.

Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Mount Holly, New Jersey, there are overall patterns that usually last for about six to eight weeks with storm systems arising every six to eight days. These storms track across the nation at an incessant pace sans significantly slowing down. Johnson further says that the fact that this pattern is occurring on weekends and not on weekdays is nothing but a mere coincidence.