How is Yom Kippur celebrated in the U.S.? Yom Kippur is known as the Day of Atonement. It is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar and solemnly observed by Jewish communities across the United States. This sacred day spans 25 hours, which will begin today on October 01 at sunset and end at the following evening of October 02. During Yom Kippur, observant Jews engage in fasting, prayer, and reflection.

The central focus of Yom Kippur is on repentance, forgiveness, and spiritual renewal, making it a deeply meaningful occasion. According to Pew Research Center, approximately 46% of Jewish Americans fast all or part of Yom Kippur, underscoring its significance. Read on to know about Yom Kippur Celebrations in the U.S. and how some of the U.S. States have their own traditions.