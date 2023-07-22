Explained: The differences between Soccer and American Football

Are Football and Soccer the same? Yes and no. In America, the two sports differ greatly. Let’s find out the differences between the two.

Linguistically speaking, Football is an ambiguous term. Consider it this way: when you ask who is the most important player in football, Americans will answer ‘the Quarterback’ and Europeans will answer ‘the Goalie.’ Confusing, right? There is no goalie in America’s version of football and there is no quarterback in Football that is played in the European and other nations.

This is why it is important to learn and understand the difference between American Football and Soccer, which also goes by the name football, or you might get caught up in the constant linguistic tug-of-war on the usage of the two terms. In case you are wondering, here is the reason why football is called soccer.

So, let’s begin. Soccer vs American Football Football or Soccer is the most watched and well-liked sport in the world, drawing in over a billion spectators worldwide.