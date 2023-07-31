These top countries are fortunate to have the most coastlines. Have a glance at the list

Coastlines play a great role for countries. They not only make it possible for the countries to import and export through waterways but also provide for a great marine ecosystem, that acts as a rich source of important food items. Coastlines are a different world altogether and they sustain life. Not to miss, coastlines offer recreational opportunities for tourism. The number of benefits a good coastline stretch provides to the nation is endless. Therefore, countries that have a huge coastline consider themselves as lucky and try their best to make the most of this great resource. Here is a list of the top countries that have huge coastlines. Have a look at these fortunate nations.

There are many special things to talk about in Canada. First things first, the country is the second largest country in the entire world. Secondly, the country encompasses some of the rarest species in the world. Finally, the stretch of the coastline of Canada is 125,566 miles long, making it the longest coastline in the entire world.

The country of Norway comes with a long coastline of over 51,748 miles. This makes it the second-largest coastline in the entire world after Canada. The coastline of Canada encompasses abundant marine life.

The Republic of Indonesia lies between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. It comes with a long coastline of 33,998 miles. This long coastline supports extensive fisheries. No wonder the fishing industry of Indonesia is worth $27 billion.

4. Russia

Russia is the largest country in the world in terms of land area. The coastline of Russia is 23,396 miles long. Moreover, Russia has the largest freshwater lake, Lake Baikal in the world.

5. Philippines

Philippines comes with a total of 7,100 islands in Southeast Asia. It lies between the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean. The length of the coastline is an impressive 22,548 miles long.