These top memorials and memorials adorn the United States

The Liberty Bell
One of the most popular bells in the entire world, the Liberty Bell is a renowned one. It is internationally symbolic of freedom. The bell gets its name from the abolitionists, who actually welcomed the bell as a symbol at the time of their lengthy bid to bring about freedom from slavery. The Bell also made an entry in its periodical titled Liberty back in the year 1837.
Earlier, the bell was known as the State House Bell.
Mount Rushmore
This one is actually dedicated to the greatest United States presidents. These four presidents were Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington. This masterpiece is designed in a way that it is carved on the granite hillside.
Statue of Liberty
Who can miss the beautiful Statue of Liberty when talking about the beauty of the United States? It is undoubtedly one of the most popular and universally respected symbols. The Statue of Liberty symbolizes freedom throughout the world. There is an imposing pedestal on which the beautiful Statue of Liberty sculpture stands. One can find the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island at the New York Harbor entrance.
Wounded Knee Movement
Simplicity never goes out of style. The Wounded Knee Movement is a decent and uncomplicated stone memorial standing on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. One may find wild beauty in the area.
Crazy Horse Memorial
This beautiful piece is actually unfinished and is designed on Thunderhead Mountain. The Mountain is actually a section of the Black Hills situated in South Dakota, which many Native Americans believe to be sacred.
Lincoln Memorial
The National Mall is a huge park area situated right in the center of Washington, D.C. In its very west end is situated the Lincoln Memorial. The Lincoln Memorial is designed by Henry Bacon. This was the architect's final project. The structure is white in color and is 190 feet long, and 119 feet wide.
Plymouth Rock
This one is actually one of the most eventful and historic sites in America. Behind the shoreline of Plymouth Rock lies the Plymouth Rock. In the year 1620, the Pilgrims headed by William Bradford debarked from their boat and marched to the land of the New World.
