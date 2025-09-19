Which U.S. State is Known as the Mountain State?

West Virginia is famously known as the “Mountain State”. It is a nickname that perfectly reflects its rugged landscape due to having the most mountains in the United States after Alaska. Its rich culture and unique geography are unlike other U.S. states with only partial mountain ranges. Moreover, it is the only U.S. state located entirely within the Appalachian Mountain region. This nickname captures both the natural beauty and the resilient spirit of its people. Let us explore why it's called with the nickname, its history, and natural wonders, through this blog.

Why is West Virginia Called the Mountain State?

To support the fact that West Virginia is the Mountain State, several reasons behind it explain its distinctive nickname:

Entirely within the Appalachian Mountains

Every part of West Virginia lies within the Appalachian range, making it unmatched in topography.