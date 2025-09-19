AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Mountain State'? Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 19, 2025, 03:57 EDT

Discover which state in the U.S. is known as the Mountain State. Explore its history, motto, natural wonders, and know why it is the only U.S. state entirely in the Appalachians.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Which U.S. State is Known as the Mountain State?
Which U.S. State is Known as the Mountain State?

West Virginia is famously known as the “Mountain State”. It is a nickname that perfectly reflects its rugged landscape due to having the most mountains in the United States after Alaska. Its rich culture and unique geography are unlike other U.S. states with only partial mountain ranges. Moreover, it is the only U.S. state located entirely within the Appalachian Mountain region. This nickname captures both the natural beauty and the resilient spirit of its people. Let us explore why it's called with the nickname, its history, and natural wonders, through this blog

Why is West Virginia Called the Mountain State?

U.S. State Known as the Mountain State (1)

To support the fact that West Virginia is the Mountain State, several reasons behind it explain its distinctive nickname:

Entirely within the Appalachian Mountains

Every part of West Virginia lies within the Appalachian range, making it unmatched in topography.

High elevation

The state boasts the highest average elevation east of the Mississippi River.

Dominant landscape

From rolling hills to steep ridges, West Virginia is defined by mountains, valleys, and forests.

Therefore, its state motto, “Montani Semper Liberi” (Latin for “Mountaineers Are Always Free”), further reflects the state’s identity as a land of mountains and independence.

What is the History of the Mountain State?

The history of West Virginia reflects the separation from Virginia during the Civil War in 1863. Then, its geography played a central role in shaping its new identity, with the mountainous terrain influencing its economy, coal, timber, and natural resources. It further influenced the culture of self-reliance and freedom as well.

Therefore, the nickname “Mountain State” quickly became symbolic of West Virginia’s place in America. It is a state carved out of rugged landscapes and resilient people.

Learn all about the West Virginia’s Map, Geography, History, and Education Here!

What are West Virginia’s Natural Wonders?

Being the Mountain State it also brings its breathtaking natural beauty. Outdoor enthusiasts and visitors alike find endless opportunities here:

  • New River Gorge National Park and Preserve: America’s newest national park, famous for whitewater rafting and the New River Gorge Bridge.

  • Monongahela National Forest: Home to dense woodlands, hiking trails, and scenic byways.

  • Spruce Knob: At 4,863 feet, it is the state’s highest peak and a must-visit for hikers.

  • Blackwater Falls State Park: It is known for its stunning 57-foot amber-colored waterfall.

These destinations highlight why West Virginia truly embodies its nickname a land where mountains shape both land and life.

Trivia and Facts About the Mountain State

West Virginia is a state of historic events, significance, and full of lesser-known trivia facts. Let us explore them: 

  • West Virginia has more than 1.5 million acres of public lands and offers unmatched outdoor recreation.

  • Its nickname is official, and West Virginia legally adopted “Mountain State” as its state nickname.

  • The state is home to historic Appalachian culture, bluegrass music, and traditional mountain crafts.

Also Read: List of U.S. Telecommunications Companies, Check Here!

List of Largest Aircraft Carriers in the World by Country, Check Here!

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC): Role & Key Functions Explained!

Key Facts About the Mountain State (West Virginia)

Here are the facts summarised in the table below: 

Elements

Details

State Nickname

Mountain State

Reason for Nickname

Only U.S. state entirely in the Appalachian Mountains

Average Elevation

Highest east of the Mississippi River

Highest Point

Spruce Knob – 4,863 ft (1,482 m)

State Motto

Montani Semper Liberi (“Mountaineers Are Always Free”)

State Bird

Northern Cardinal

State Flower

Rhododendron

Notable National Park

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Year of Statehood

1863 (separated from Virginia during Civil War)

Public Lands

1.5+ million acres of forests, parks, and recreation areas

Source: West Virginia Department of Commerce

Conclusion

Therefore, West Virginia is known as the Mountain State and its nickname honours its landscape, motto, and people with the mountaineers who embody resilience and freedom. To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Which state has the most mountains in the U.S.?
      +
      While West Virginia is the Mountain State, Alaska has the most mountains overall, including Denali, the tallest peak in North America.
    • What is West Virginia’s state bird and motto?
      +
      The state bird of West Virginia is the Northern Cardinal, and its motto is “Montani Semper Liberi” (Mountaineers Are Always Free).
    • Which state is called the Rocky Mountain State?
      +
      Colorado is known as the Rocky Mountain State, named after the famous Rocky Mountain range that dominates its landscape.
    • Which U.S. state is known as the Mountain State on the map?
      +
      On the U.S. map, West Virginia is identified as the Mountain State, symbolising its rugged Appalachian terrain.
    • Why is West Virginia called the Mountain State?
      +
      West Virginia is called the Mountain State because it is the only U.S. state entirely within the Appalachian Mountains and has the highest average elevation east of the Mississippi River.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags