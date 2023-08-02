This optical illusion will make you do a double-take! Can you find the hidden Easter bunny?

Optical illusions are fun images that are created with the objective to make your brain think that there is nothing hidden in the image.
This is the speciality of these puzzles- to trick your brain and give you a tough time to figure out the hidden objects/animals.
This phenomenon happens because of how the human brain is trained to fill in the gaps with already available information.
One such optical illusion has become the talk of the town due to its quirkiness and difficulty level.
The image was created by Lenstore and it is filled with beautiful flowers and Easter eggs. Among the chaos, there is a cute Easter bunny waiting to be discovered.
This optical illusion can challenge the biggest of puzzle masters due to its uniqueness.
Do you have the perfect observation skills? Can you find the hidden Easter bunny within 17 seconds?
Test out your skills and emerge as a true puzzle master.
Here is the image. Start the timer and all the best!
Try: The Ultimate Fruit Challenge! Can You Find the Hidden Snowman?
Source; Lenstore
How is the hunt to find the Easter bunny going?
Come on, you can do it, the bunny is hiding right in front of your eyes.
Here are some tips to make it easier for you:
- Zoom in and look at the image from different angles.
- Take a deep breath and focus. Optical illusions are meant to have your full attention when you are trying to solve them. So it is important to turn off all the distractions and focus completely on the image.
Still no luck in finding the Easter bunny?
Okay, here is one major hint- Look at the flowers carefully, you will find the hidden bunny.
Now hurry up, the timer is about to go off.
3… 2… and 1!
The time is up!
So, were you able to spot the cute little animal in this optical illusion? Congratulations, if you found the bunny. Your observation skills have paid off quite well.
If you didn’t find the hidden Easter bunny it is alright. You can give this puzzle another try by scrolling back to the top and finding the animal without any timer.
Here is the solution to the puzzle.
Find the Hidden Easter Bunny- Solution
The bunny is hiding in the centre-right side of the image, disguised as a flower.
Source: Lenstore
Wasn’t this optical illusion a fun activity? Keep trying your skills with more of these puzzles.
Must Try: The Ultimate Optical Illusion Challenge! Can You Spot the Hidden Skis?