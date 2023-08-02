This optical illusion will make you do a double-take! Can you find the hidden Easter bunny?

Can you find the hidden Easter bunny in this field of flowers? This optical illusion is sure to make you do a double-take! Try to spot the bunny before the timer runs out!

Optical illusions are fun images that are created with the objective to make your brain think that there is nothing hidden in the image. This is the speciality of these puzzles- to trick your brain and give you a tough time to figure out the hidden objects/animals.

This phenomenon happens because of how the human brain is trained to fill in the gaps with already available information. One such optical illusion has become the talk of the town due to its quirkiness and difficulty level.

The image was created by Lenstore and it is filled with beautiful flowers and Easter eggs. Among the chaos, there is a cute Easter bunny waiting to be discovered. This optical illusion can challenge the biggest of puzzle masters due to its uniqueness.