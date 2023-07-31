The Ultimate Fruit Challenge! Can You Find the Hidden Snowman?

Can you spot the hidden snowman among the fruits? This optical illusion is driving the internet crazy!

The optical illusion works because of the way our brains process visual information. When we look at a picture, our brains automatically try to find patterns.

One such illusion has become the talk of the town since it has been posted on social media. In this puzzle, you need to find the hidden snowman among the fruits.

The challenge that arises here is that the fruits have camouflaged the snowman so well that it is almost impossible to find it. In the optical illusion of the fruits, our brains see the different colours and shapes which are very different from that of the snowman.