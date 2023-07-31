The Ultimate Fruit Challenge! Can You Find the Hidden Snowman?

The optical illusion works because of the way our brains process visual information.
When we look at a picture, our brains automatically try to find patterns.
One such illusion has become the talk of the town since it has been posted on social media.
In this puzzle, you need to find the hidden snowman among the fruits.
The challenge that arises here is that the fruits have camouflaged the snowman so well that it is almost impossible to find it.
In the optical illusion of the fruits, our brains see the different colours and shapes which are very different from that of the snowman.
Did you know that the world's tallest snowman (snow-woman) was built in Maine, USA, and used trees for its arms?
Quite interesting isn’t it?
Coming back to the challenge, snowmen are everyone’s favourite.
Can you take up the challenge and find the hidden snowman in 17 seconds?
Did you find the hidden snowman?
Come on try harder, just give it more attention.
Here is a hint for you: Look for the shape of the snowman. It is quite different from the fruits.
Did you spot it now?
Hurry up, the time is about to finish
3… 2… and 1!
Oh no the time is up!
So, were you able to find it?
If you found the snowman, congratulations, your observation skills are quite amazing and it paid off.
If you didn’t find it, it’s okay sometimes even the best puzzle masters fail.
You can scroll back to the top again and try to find the snowman without a timer this time.
Find the Hidden Snowman- Solution
Coming to the solution, the snowman is hiding in the lower right corner.
Optical illusions are a fun way to tease your brain and improve your observation skills.
