The Beach Hut Illusion: Can You Spot the Bucket?

The internet is filled with optical illusions, and this one is sure to challenge even the most eagle-eyed puzzlers.
The image, created by Lyme Bay Holidays, features a range of beach huts in different colours.
But there's something else that is also hidden very cleverly in the image: a single bucket.
The bucket has the same colour just like the gorgeous beach huts and that is why it can be difficult to spot at first glance.
However, if you take a closer look, you'll see that the bucket is slightly a different shade than the huts.
So, can you find the hidden bucket within 15 seconds?
Here is the image. Give it your best shot and Good Luck!
Source: Lyme Bay Holidays
Did you locate the hidden bucket?
Come on, it is hiding right in front of your eyes.
Here are some tips:
- Zoom in on the image and try to look at it from different angles.
- Take a deep breath and focus. Having a time limit can surely increase the pressure but it is important to keep your calm.
Still no luck?
Do you need a helping hand?
Okay, here is a major hint- look for the spade right beside the bucket
Hurry up! The time will run out soon.
Come on, there is not much time left!
3… 2… and 1!
The time is up!
So, did you find the hidden bucket? If you did, congratulations! You're a certified optical illusion master! And if you didn't, don't worry, you're not alone.
This is a tricky illusion, and it can be difficult to spot the hidden object at first glance. But with a little practice, you'll be able to find it in no time.
You can scroll back to the top and try to find the hidden bucket again without any time limit.
Here is the solution for the hidden bucket.
Find the Hidden Bucket- Solution
The bucket is hiding in the upper right corner of the image.
Source: Lyme Bay Holidays
Wasn’t this a fun puzzle? If you also got confused then it is time to share these puzzles with your loved ones for some amazing time.
