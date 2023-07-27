The Beach Hut Illusion: Can You Spot the Bucket?

Can you find the hidden bucket in this optical illusion? This mind-bending image is sure to stump you, but don't give up! Keep looking and you might just be able to spot it.

The internet is filled with optical illusions, and this one is sure to challenge even the most eagle-eyed puzzlers. The image, created by Lyme Bay Holidays, features a range of beach huts in different colours.

But there's something else that is also hidden very cleverly in the image: a single bucket. The bucket has the same colour just like the gorgeous beach huts and that is why it can be difficult to spot at first glance.

However, if you take a closer look, you'll see that the bucket is slightly a different shade than the huts. So, can you find the hidden bucket within 15 seconds?