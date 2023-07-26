The Oscar Award is a Master of Disguise: Can You Find It?

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your visual perception and problem-solving skills. They can make us see things that aren't really there or hide things in plain sight.
In this article, you will be scratching your head to find the hidden Oscar award.
Do you have the skills to find it in 11 seconds? Get ready for a fun challenge that will put your observation skills to the test!
The image is a bit tricky, as the award is camouflaged among the beloved Star Wars character C-3PO.
It might seem like a regular scene with C-3PO, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Somewhere in this crowd, a cleverly hidden Oscar award is waiting to be discovered.
Optical illusions put your skills to the test and ensure that you have fun as well. This mind-blowing puzzle will leave you amused when you discover the solution.
So, here is the puzzle that will help you find out how well your observation skills are.
Start the timer and all the best!
Try: This Optical Illusion Will Have You Scratching Your Head! Can You Spot the Hidden Cat Among the Umbrellas?
Source: Depor
Any luck finding the Oscar yet?
Don’t worry here are some tips to make the most of your time:
Observe the whole picture: Start by taking a good look at the entire image without focusing on any particular area. This will give you a general idea of what you're dealing with and help you get familiar with the scene.
Look for patterns or anomalies: The robots in the image might seem similar, but don't let that fool you. Concentrate on any irregularities or patterns that might stand out from the rest. Our brains are excellent at recognising shapes and objects that are different from the usual.
Hurry up, the timer will run out soon!
Did you find the legendary award?
Come on, give it another try there are just a few seconds left on the clock.
3… 2… and 1!
Alright, time's up!
So, was this puzzle easy? Did you find the Oscar? If your answer is yes, congratulations, your observation skills are amazing.
If you didn’t find the award, it’s okay as well because this puzzle can challenge even the most skilled puzzle masters.
So, here is the solution to the puzzle
Find the Hidden Oscar Award- Solution
The Oscar is hiding in the middle right corner of the image
Source: Depor
Wasn’t this puzzle mind-bending? Keep sharpening your skills with the puzzles below.
Must Try: The Treacherous Tailoring Material! Can You Find the Hidden Safety Pins?