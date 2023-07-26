The Treacherous Tailoring Material! Can You Find the Hidden Safety Pins?

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your observation skills and tease your brain. These puzzles are quite tough because of the way our brain is trained to fill in the gaps and perceive the perfect picture.

Have you seen the optical illusion that is going quite viral on social media platforms? If you didn’t, here is a challenge for you that will make you baffled.

This optical illusion is a picture of a bunch of tailoring materials, and if you look closely, you can see two safety pins hiding among them.

Did you know in the 1970s, punk rock culture started to use safety pins as earrings, body piercings, and also on clothing?

Amazing isn’t it? Well, coming back to the challenge, you have 21 seconds to spot the hidden safety pins in this image.

The illusion is created by arranging the tailoring material in such a way that they hide the safety pins quite discreetly.

There are a few reasons why this optical illusion is so popular. First, it's just plain fun to look at because of the vibrant colours.

Secondly, the way all of the material is arranged is really clever, and it's satisfying to finally find the hidden safety pins.

Can you do it? Set the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!

Source: Hunkemoller

Did you find the safety pins?

Come on, it is easy, give it some more attention.

Okay, here are some tips for you

Try to take a deep breath and focus on the image.

Zoom in on the image and try to look at it from different angles.

Still didn’t get it?

Hurry up, the time will run out!

3… 2… and 1!

The time is over!

Did you find safety pins? Congratulations, if you found them. Even if you didn’t find safety pins, it’s okay as even the best puzzle solvers can have a hard time figuring it out.

You can give it another try without a timer. Just scroll up to the top.

Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Safety Pins - Solution

Source: Hunkemoller

Optical illusions like this one can be fun and challenging, but they can also be educational. They can teach us about how our brains work and how we perceive the world around us.

So next time you see an optical illusion, take a few minutes to try to figure it out. You might be surprised at what you learn.

