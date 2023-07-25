Spot the Butterfly in 11 Seconds: A Challenge for the Sharp-Eyed

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your visual skills and these puzzles give you a fun leisure activity to break free from the boring routine.

Optical illusions are images that trick our brains into seeing something that is not actually there.

This happens because the way our eyes and brains process visual information can sometimes be misleading.

This leads to filling the images with the information that is already available in your brain.

That is why optical illusions help you develop your observational skills and you become a puzzle master.

One such optical illusion is doing rounds on the internet where a butterfly is hiding among a group of beautiful flowers.

The image shows a group of flowers kept quite closely, but if you give your complete attention to the image, you can see that there is a butterfly hidden among them.

The colour of the flowers is quite similar to that of the butterfly which makes it difficult to spot it in one go.

Did you know that there are almost 20,000 butterfly species? Amazing, isn't it?

So, the challenge here is to try and find the butterfly in 11 seconds.

Can you take up the challenge and discover the hidden butterfly within the time limit?

Start the timer and test your observation skills. All the best!

Source: Pinterest

How is the hunt for the butterfly going?

Did you find it hiding among the flowers?

Here are some hints for you:

Zoom in on the image.

Take a deep breath and concentrate on the picture. Turn off all the distractions.

Still didn’t find it?

Okay here is a major hint- Try to look for the wings of the butterfly.

Hurry up! The time is about to finish!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! 11 seconds are over!

Were you able to spot the butterfly? If you did, congratulations, your observation skills are quite amazing.

If you didn’t find the butterfly it is okay. Even the true puzzle masters get confused.

You can try your skills again by scrolling back to the top and figuring out where the butterfly is hiding without any time limit.

Here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Butterfly- Solution

The butterfly is hiding in the lower centre part of the image.

Source: Pinterest

Wasn’t this optical illusion a true challenge to your visual skills? Keep trying these puzzles and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.

